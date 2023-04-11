HOLMEN — The West Salem boys and Holmen girls track and field teams pulled out championships during tight competitions during the MVC/Coulee meet at Empire Stadium in Holmen on Tuesday.

The boys race had three teams finish with three points of each other, and the Panthers (102) nipped second-place Central (101) and third-place Holmen (99). Holmen’s girls scored 146 points to hold off Westby (140) and third-place West Salem (104).

Central junior Aaron Poelma was a double winner with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (16.33 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.42), and senior teammate Bennett Fried matched his individual victory total with wins in the long jump (23 feet, 1¾ inches) and triple jump (45-9). Fried won the triple jump by more than 5 feet.

Tomah sprinters Elijah Brown and Alex Boyko also had big days as individuals and part of relays.

Brown, a junior, won the 100 (11.14) and Boyko, a sophomore, the 200 (23.55). They also teamed up with freshmen Jaden Johnson and Jaxon Ruland to win the 400 relay (45.27) and 800 relay (1:35.23).

Holmen junior Sam Horman was also a combo winner with a victory in the 800 (2:07.83) and participation with senior Kyle Jackson, junior Lucas Strauss and sophomore Dylan Whiteaker for the best time in the 1,600 relay (3:38.58).

Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu continued her hot spring with victories in the 100 (12.94), 200 (26.93) and one leg for the Vikings’ 400 relay team (52.86). She was joined by freshmen Alivia Wichstrom, Abry Bloyer and Piper Haight in that performance.

Tomah junior Lily Joyce swept the hurdle races with respective times of 15.96 and 47.02. Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus won the 400 (1:02.89) and long jump (17-1¾) to go with second place in the 200 (27.19).

Bangor Open

BANGOR — No team scores were kept, but four local athletes walked away with two victories apiece.

Logan’s Julie Yang and Liberty Sprain did in girls events. Yang won the 100 (12.73) and pole vault (8-6), while Sprain posted wins in the shot put (34-10¼) and discus (105-2)..

Logan’s Avin Smith and Bangor’s Gavin Benzing were double winners in boys events.

Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.64) and 300 hurdles (41.79), and Banzing beat the competition in the 800 (2:08.76) and 1,600 (4:30.23).

Glen Amundsen Invitational

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Caledonia/Spring Grove boys placed third (93) and its girls sixth (31).

Caledonia/Spring Grove junior Josh Beardmore won the 100 (11.48) and held off second- and third-place teammates to get the victory. Sophomores Fischer Wait (11.58) and Eli Staggemeyer (11.71) followed him across the finish line.

Wait added a win the 400 (51.79), and Beardmore and Staggemeyer teamed up with Owen Staggemeyer and Ethan Stendel to win the 400 relay (44.48). The Staggemeyers, Beardmore and Fischer teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:32.58).

Stendel, a sophomore, was also second in the high jump (5-10), and senior teammate Tysen Grinde second in the long jump (20-1) and third in the high jump (5-10).

Senior Ayshia Gay led the girls team with a third-place finish in the 200 (28.99). She also ran with Caledonia/Spring Grove’s third-place 400 relay team (53.94), which included teammates Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk and Nicole Banse.

Banse added fifth-place points in the 200 (29.5) and long jump (14-6).