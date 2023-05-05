The West Salem High School boys and girls track and field teams combined to win five of eight relay events, and the boys won a team championship while the first placed second in the Coulee/South Central Invitational at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

West Salem’s boys won the 11-team competition with 125 points, and Westby’s girls scored 126 to hold off the second-place Panthers (102) in a 12-team competition.

Seniors Kellen Wright and Brennan Kennedy teamed up with juniors Abram Lassen and Carter Walter to win the boys races in the 400- and 800-meter relays with respective times of 44.65 seconds and 1:32.88. Senior Dawson Gronemus, juniors Elliott Sjoquist and Brennan Garbers and sophomore Philip Gabrielson also teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (9:02.61).

Walter added a win in the 200 (22.74) and placed second in the long jump (20-2½), and Lassen was second in the triple jump (40-0½) for West Salem’s boys.

Arcadia sophomore Ted Teske (400, 51.78), Viroqua senior Miles Daniels (800, 2:03.81), G-E-T senior Sam Ruiter (1,600, 4:39.89), Arcadia junior Nestor Badillo (3,200, 10:22.9), Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sulloivan (110 hurdles, 16.62) and Onalaska Luther senior Nate Trocinski (discus, 138-7) are other local competitors with wins in individual boys events.

Arcadia’s team of Joel Fernando, Ivan Aguilar, Teske and Landan Bremer won the 1,600 relay (3:35.98).

West Salem’s girls relay victories came in the 800 and 3,200. Junior Maria Cannon and freshmen Maia Hutchens, Hayden Rohde and Olivia Maki ran a 1:56.01 in the 800, and senior Alena Donahue, junior Payton Greer and sophomores Kennedy Garbers and Faith Minard won the 3,200 (10:33.04). Donahue also won the 3,200 (11:50.09), and senior Anna McConkey won the shot put (33-2½) and placed second in the discus (98-10) for the Panthers.

Westby’s girls won the team title with the help of several top finishes.

Senior Meghan Nelson won the 300 hurdles (48.04) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.53). Sophomore Erin Gluch won the high jump (4-10) and junior Emma Kjos the triple jump (34-0).

Senior Bethany Roethel was second in the shot put (32-7¼), and senior Montana Lindahl was second in the high jump (4-8). Junior Gina Klum and sophomores Eliza Doval, Courtney Johnson and Grace Bailey also teamed to place second in the 800 relay (1:57.5).

Arcadia’s Casidi Pehler also posted a victory in the discus (100-0).