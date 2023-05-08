VIROQUA — The West Salem boys and Westby girls track and field teams emerged with championships at the Blackhawk Invitational on Monday.

The Panthers posted victories in three individual events and one relay on their way to 163½ points in the boys competition. Junior Carter Walter won the 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds over Bangor's Brandon Gilbertson's (12.02) and West Salem teammate Abram Lassen (12.08).

That finish followed a West Salem victory in the 3,200 relay, which was completed by Sawyer Stakston, Brennon Anderson, Carter Quackenbush and Carson Gronemus in 9:06.85.

Corbyn Apfel added a victory in the long jump (20-3) and Lassen another in the triple jump (40-10) for the Panthers, who finished comfortably ahead of second-place Bangor (107) in the team standings.

The Cardinals received first-place points in four events and were led by junior Sam Crenshaw, who has spent the spring at or near the top of the overall state honor roll in the pole vault. He cleared 15 feet, 6 inches to win in Viroqua.

Teammates Traevon Delaney (400, 52.14), Gavin Benzing (800, 2:07.37) and Evan Buchholz (3,200, 11:40.81) also won for Bangor.

Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sullivan pulled off a hurdle sweep with times of 16.44 in the 110s and 43.93 in the 300s. The Blackhawks also won relay titles in the 400 and 1,600 events. Preston Buroker, Isaac Pratt and Addisu Wright ran on both teams -- times at 1:34.81 and 3:33.08 -- and Breckin Peterson ran on the 400 and Miles Daniels in the 1,600.

Brookwood received a winning performances from Dylan Powell in the 1,600 (4:31.25), and Cashton's Jack Schlesner and Riley Verken won the high jump (6-4) and shot put 47-0), respectively.

Westby's Lane Fisher won the discus (130-9), and teammates Anders Stakston, Jack Weninger, Zeke Larrington and Joey Ellefson won the 400 relay (45.92).

Westby's girls posted a team score of 179½, and that was enough to beat West Salem (140) and third-place Brookwood (94½).

Senior Meghan Nelson won the 100 (16.57) and 300 hurdles (46.79) and pole vault (10-9) for the Norsemen. Teammate Erin Gluch had the top performance in the high jump (5-5) and teammate Emma Kjos the same in the triple jump (34-6).

Audra Johnson, Rhianna Steiger, Aubrey Jothen and Elizabeth Curtis also teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (10:52.86) for Westby.

Cashton's Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (12;.91) and 200 (25.89), Brookwood's Amelia Muellenberg the 800 (2:26.59), Brookwood's Margarita Silva the 1,600 (5:28.72), Brookwood's Brynn Thurston the 3,200 (13:33.84), Bangor's Grace Wenthold the long jump (15-11½), West Salem's Jaden Hammes the shot put (36-0) and West Salem's Anna McConkey the discus (113-1).