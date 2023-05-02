BANGOR — The Westby High School girls track and field team racked up 145 points and rolled over the competition for a victory at the Bruce Brewer Invitational on Tuesday.

The Norsemen finished 28 points ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge and 83 ahead of third-place Brookwood (62) in a field of 16 teams.

Kickapoo/La Farge won the boys championship (91) over second-place Onalaska Luther (78) and third-place Bangor 76½.

Senior Meghan Nelson win the 100-meter and 300 hurdles with respective times of 16.73 and 47.65 seconds and the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) to lead Westby's individual performances.

Sophomore teammate Erin Gluch (100, 13.3) and senior teammate Bethany Roethel (shot put, 33-0½) also won events for the Norsemen in the girls competition.

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt also gave her team first-place points in one individual event and two relays. The Eagles won the 400 relay (52.74) and 800 relay (1:49.69) with Hyatt, Makayla Gooselaw, Adrianna Biever and Gabby Hyatt running both.

Hyatt also won the long jump with a 15-6½), and that was nearly 5 inches better than second-place Emma Kjos (15-1¾) of Westby.

Luther's second-place boys didn't win any events but were led by senior Nate Trocinski's runner-up performance in the discus (129-9).

Black River Falls senior Trey Cowley won the 100 (11.73) and 200 (23.95) and helped the Tigers win the 400 relay (45.49).

Bangor's Traevon Delaney won the 400 (52.53) and helped the Cardinals win the 1,600 relay (3:36.43), and teammate Sam Crenshaw won the pole vault (15-0).

Cashton's Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-4) while teammate Emmanuel Harter was victorious in the long jump (19-3¼). Cashton's Riley Verken and Zack Mlsna were first and second in the shot put with respective throws of 47-4½) and 41-6.

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell win the 3,200 (10:03.85) and ran one led for the winning 3,200 relay (8:25.43), and Sparta's Weston Blazek won the discus (136-2).