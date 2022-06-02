High school track: La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble goes for repeat

For the second season in a row, Logan High School’s Kalli Knoble will have a very busy schedule during the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The senior will be competing in four events as she looks to defend her Division 2 title in the high jump, while also taking part in the long jump, triple jump and 400-meter relay.

After she was in the high jump, long jump, 400 and 800 relays last summer, juggling all of her events this weekend will be a bit more manageable than her first time.

“I think it definitely helps to kind of know what’s going on a bit better and to have been there, it helps with the nerves a little bit,” Knoble said.

The high jump is Knoble’s favorite event of the four, and the one she has been best at over the years.

Knoble qualified for the Division 1 state meet as a freshman and finished 11th with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, Knoble recorded a jump of 5-4 at last season’s state meet to win a state championship.

She is not the only high jumper returning from last year’s state meet, though. Three more of the girls that hit a height of 5-2 or better last year are also back. Heading into the state meet, Knoble is seeded sixth at 5-2, with last year’s runner-up junior Addison Reimer of Lake Country Lutheran seeded first at 5-5.

In the other two jumping events, Knoble is seeded third and within striking distance of first place, while the Logan 400 relay squad has the top seed time in the state for Division 2, putting her in prime position to earn the elusive title of a multi-event state champion.

That 400 relay race will take on some added emotion for Knoble, because while she will be continuing her track and field career at Division I Oakland University (Mich.) next year, this weekend will be the last time she hits the track with her Logan teammates.

“I’m excited to have people around me who have the same goals in college,” Knoble said. “It’s just sad to leave my teammates.”

She is not the only Ranger with her sights set on a state championship, though, joined by boys senior thrower Martell Owens.

Owens finished third in the shot put at last year’s state meet, and both of the competitors that finished above him have since graduated. While he will not say that he’s the favorite going into the event, he knows that he has as good of a shot as anybody.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily the top dog, but I feel like my name should definitely be respected in this meet coming up,” Owens said. “Just like the other guys that I’m competing against, we all want the number one spot.”

Owens heads into the meet seeded third with a throw of 51-4, with last year’s fifth-place finisher senior Gavin Fritsch of Little Chute leading the pack at 56-9¾.

The Logan senior will also be competing in the discus, seeded fifth this spring after a 10th-place finish last year.

If there is one advantage Owens has this season compared to last year, it is that he will have a throwing teammate competing alongside him at the state meet.

Senior Zay Boyd qualified for state in the shot put for the first time this year, earning the seventh seed in the event and giving both himself and his close friend Owens someone to fall back on during the stressful meet.

“I’d say it makes it two times easier,” Boyd said. “That bond we have helps everything mellow out.”

As the team’s experienced veteran, Owens gave Boyd enough pointers to make sure the duo have a chance to make the podium together. In fact, Owens may have given out so much advice that his teammate now has the advantage over him.

“I told him everything we should be worried about at state or what should we expect at state. I feel like he’s probably more ready than me right now,” Owens said.

Another experienced veteran for the Rangers is junior Andrew Hackbarth, one of the leaders of the team’s distance runners.

The junior will be competing in a few of the meet’s longer events, running the 800 as well as joining the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams.

Despite a schedule loaded with preliminaries and finals for a slate of grueling events, Hackbarth is not too worried. With the competition split between two days, he says he will actually be running less in a single day at state than he would in a typical regular season meet.

“That extra conditioning will help me because I’m only doing two events, so I’ll be used to more and I’ll be able to use more energy in the two I’ll be in on Friday,” Hackbarth said.

Hackbarth placed 13th as an 800 qualifier as a state-qualifying sophomore with a time of 2:02.72, but he has taken a big step forward in his junior year and comes into the state meet seeded sixth with a time of 1:59.43.

He does not just have his eyes set on his first podium placement, though, as he also is aiming to break Logan’s school record of 1:57.2, shared by Andy Esten in 1991 and Bryan Van Dreese in 2007.

In the pair of relay events, Hackbarth is joined by fellow state meet vets junior Daniel Wilson and sophomore Isaac Trohkimoinen, as the trio looks to avenge last year’s seventh-place finish in the 3,200, missing out on the podium by just over a second.

The group will have their best shot in the 3,200, where it is seeded fourth, though it have an outside shot at the 1,600, too, as the ninth seed.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.