High school volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas climbs toward top of crowded MVC

The Aquinas High School volleyball team learned the hard way last week that the MVC presents a unique challenge in every match, no matter the opponent.

The Blugolds stumbled at home to Logan last Tuesday, failing to win a set against a team they hadn’t lost to in 12 years. As parity reigns throughout the conference, Aquinas coach Nellie George recognized the margin of error is razor-thin for her team this fall.

“Conference is a whole different animal. I think this year, our conference is probably as solid as it’s been from top to bottom. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night, and I don’t know that I truly believed that for a lot of years,” George said. “So the reality for us is you don’t have the luxury of having an off night when you’re playing the conference.”

The beauty of the high school volleyball season is the lack of time to dwell on tough defeats. Aquinas was right back in action last weekend, sweeping their way to a tournament victory at Middleton before taking down Onalaska in four sets on Tuesday. With the loss to Logan well behind them, the Blugolds now carry a six-match winning streak into Thursday’s contest at Sparta.

Currently in second place in the MVC, Aquinas (17-6, 4-1) sits a half-game behind Holmen, with Sparta in third and Logan and Onalaska close behind in a tie for fourth. The Blugolds own a five-set win over the first-place Vikings, and the top two teams will square off again next Thursday in La Crosse.

One perk for Aquinas this season has been the emergence of two underclassman outside hitters. Freshman Sammy Davis and sophomore Addy Foor were two of the Blugolds’ top contributors against Onalaska, posting 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

Playing her first ever season of volleyball this fall, Davis’ burgeoning volleyball acumen combined with her established athleticism has allowed her to flourish early in her career.

“She’s a firecracker. That kid will tell you, she didn’t know anything about volleyball before she came into this gym,” George said. “She’s a really great kid, but she’s also very athletic. I’ve coached at a lot of levels, and you can teach athletic kids how to play volleyball. There’s still so much growth ahead of her that she doesn’t even know she’s capable of.”

Davis, the sister of former Central basketball standouts Johnny and Jordan Davis, said she’s leaned on the team’s upperclassmen to show her the ropes both on the court and in the classroom.

“They are always positive, and I hang around them all the time. It helps out on the court because I’m so close with them,” Davis said.

George’s team has plenty of experience with fostering younger players, as senior setter Macy Donarski, junior right side hitter Maddie George and Foor were all on the varsity squad as freshmen. For the Blugolds to reach their peak this season, George said the continued camaraderie between the veterans and rookies like Davis will play a large factor.

“Those kids have been through it, and they know what that freshman needs,” George said. “They know how to take care of her, how to guide her through not only volleyball but help her with school because it’s her first year of high school.”