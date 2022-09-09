High school volleyball: La Crosse Logan builds momentum with historic week

With a sweep of Aquinas on Tuesday, snapping a 22-match skid to the Blugolds, the Logan High School volleyball team made a statement to the rest of the MVC that it is a team to look out for this fall.

For good measure, Logan eased its way to a straight-set victory over Tomah on Thursday, capping an undefeated week and propelling the Rangers up the conference standings after a 0-2 start. With wins in six of its last seven matches, Logan is hoping to ride the momentum from a historic week into the remainder of its conference schedule.

“We started to doubt ourselves a little bit after the two losses in the beginning of the season, but (the win over Aquinas) showed us what we’re capable of,” junior setter Ava Dettwiler said after Thursday’s match. “We had nothing to lose, so we were trying to play for each other and do the best we could.”

Logan (6-2, 2-2 MVC) now owns signature victories over area powerhouses Aquinas and Westby this season. The Norsemen and Blugolds were both ranked in the top 10 among Division 3 schools in the state by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association earlier this week, and Westby’s only loss thus far was to the Rangers on Aug. 27 at the Black River Falls tournament.

Acting coach Jenna Hermsen — Jessa Ellenbecker has been on maternity leave — said while Logan devotes some of its practice time to scouting its next opponent, the Rangers are at their best when they execute on their own side of the net.

“We touch base on what other teams are doing and kind of focus on them, but really the main focus is on what we do and taking care of our side,” Hermsen said. “They work hard, and they sweat a lot, so I’m glad that outcome came.”

Dettwiler has stepped up as Logan’s most versatile player, totaling 22 kills, 25 assists and 23 digs in the Rangers’ two victories this week. Officially a setter, Dettwiler also contributes as an outside hitter when needed, and she led the team in kills on Thursday after senior Jazzy Davis went down with an injury in the second set.

Davis had a team-high 10 kills against Aquinas on Tuesday, and while the severity of her injury is still unknown, Hermsen said the senior will make an impact on the program regardless the rest of the way.

“She’s grown a lot since her freshman year, so it’s really fun to see her leadership on the court, at practice, and wherever we need her. I’m sure either way, whether she’s playing or not, she’ll still be a leader for us,” Hermsen said.

Ellenbecker coached Logan in its season-opening loss to Sparta before stepping aside and giving birth to her third child on Aug. 25. She was in attendance for the Rangers’ win over Tomah, but Hermsen has taken over the day-to-day coaching duties.

Both Hermsen and Dettwiler mentioned the importance of Logan’s concentration and energy during practice in fostering a more laid-back attitude pregame and allowing the players to play free during matches.

“We try to practice as intense as the games every day to keep the habit going, and we really come together during the matches,” Dettwiler said. “We have really good team chemistry this year, so that makes it fun.”

As the MVC schedule continues, Hermsen said bottling up the success from this week will be crucial for the Rangers to achieve their goals of competing for a conference title and pursuing an extended postseason run.

“It really showed their potential, and now they get it,” Hermsen said of the 2-0 week. “They get what we’ve been trying to preach to them before that, and so now I think that really builds their confidence.”

Logan’s next match is a road contest at Holmen on Tuesday, and the Rangers host Central on Thursday for a crosstown rivalry match.