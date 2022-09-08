High school volleyball: Logan completes 2-0 week with sweep of Tomah

The Logan High School Rangers finished off a perfect week on Thursday with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 victory at home over Tomah High School.

The Rangers went 2-0 in MVC play this week, defeating Aquinas High School 3-0 on Tuesday for Logan's first victory over the Blugolds since 2010 before taking care of the Timberwolves. Junior Ava Dettwiler led Logan with 13 kills in Thursday's sweep.

Riding the momentum from the historic win, Rangers' acting head coach Jenna Hermsen said after the match she was proud of her team's focus on executing the game plan.

"We wanted to take care of our side, and I think we did just that," Hermsen said. "They work hard in practice, so it's good to see that carry over in games."

Logan mounted a six-point lead early in the opening set and failed to let the Timberwolves within four points for the remainder of the set. Dettwiller made a diving dig on set point, and senior Jazzy Davis delivered the clinching kill with a set through the middle of Tomah's defense.

In the second set, the Rangers scored the first four points and held a 21-14 advantage, but the Timberwolves made a late run to cut the deficit to 23-19. Logan put the set away on a kill from junior Aaliyah Hamilton.

The Rangers scored six consecutive points in the latter stages of the third set to push Tomah to match point, and although the Timberwolves reeled off four points in a row, Logan sealed the straight-set win on a Dettwiler cross-court kill.

Dettwiler also had a team-high 12 assists and 11 digs. The junior floated between setter and outside hitter when Davis went down with an injury in the second set.

"We wanted to stay calm and stay together," Dettwiler said. "We kept it together on our side and didn't worry so much about what the other team was doing."

Junior Liberty Sprain contributed six kills for the Rangers, and junior Molly Erickson added six assists and five digs. Senior Lauren Noth's 16 kills and eight blocks for Tomah were both team-highs.

Logan (6-2, 2-2 MVC) will try for three-straight MVC victories when it travels to Holmen High School on Tuesday to face the Vikings. Tomah (7-8, 1-4 MVC) will look to bounce back next Thursday on the road against Onalaska High School.