High school volleyball roundup: First-place Westby completes season sweep of West Salem

WESTBY — The Westby High School volleyball team recorded a rare sweep of West Salem nearly a month ago and upped the ante of the accomplishment by completing a regular-season sweep of the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, went five sets this time around but had enough in them to finish off a 12-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14 victory in a Coulee Conference match.

Westby (20-1 overall, 9-0 conference) ran its winning streak to 12 matches since a nonconference loss to Logan and was led by senior Jayda Berg’s 22 kills.

Tricia Klum added 34 assists and Bethany Roethel 23 digs for the Norsemen, who are up two on second-place West Salem with three conference matches to play.

The Panthers (7-2) were led by Kendall Burkhamer’s 12 kills, Gen Norman’s 44 assists and Jaden Hammes’ and Kayla Mooney’s 13 digs.

Onalaska Luther 3, Black River Falls 0

ONALASKA — The Knights (11-15, 5-5) moved back to .500 in the conference standings with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Tigers (1-8).

Hannah Matzke had 11 kills to lead Luther, which won for the third time ini its past four Coulee matches. Isalynn Hagedorn added six kills.

Allie Zittel had 16 assists and Addison Hackbarth 10 digs for the Knights, while Bre Nortman had six kills and Sienna Campbell seven digs for Black River Falls.

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-4) beat the Raiders (2-8).

MVC

Aquinas 3, Logan 1

Sophomore Addy Foor had 15 kills, two aces and a block to help the Blugolds avenge a loss to the Rangers earlier this season with a 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory at the Logan Fieldhouse.

Senior Macy Donarski had 37 assists and 12 digs to go with four aces as second-place Aquinas (20-7, 8-2), ranked 10th in Division 3 by state coaches, remained within one match of first-place Holmen.

Shea Bahr had 15 digs, Autumn Passehl 16 digs and three aces and Sammy Davis eight kills and one block for the Blugolds.

Logan (4-5) was led by Ava Dettwiler’s nine kills, 16 assists, 14 digs, four blocks and three aces. Molly Erickson had eight assists and 10 digs to go with two aces, and Ella Boge had 18 digs. Kaia DePaolo had four kills and two blocks for the Rangers.

Holmen 3, Sparta 1

HOLMEN — Junior Rayna McArdle had 25 assists, seven kills, eight digs and five assists as the Vikings (18-4, 9-1) maintained first place with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13 victory that seemed to get easier as the match progressed.

Senior Kyla Christnovich led Holmen with 11 kills and added five digs, three blocks and three aces. Senior Gracey Kline led the Vikings with 23 digs, and freshman Macy Kline added 18 digs to go with eight assists.

Sara Wilson had four kills and three blocks for Holmen in its fifth straight victory.

The Spartans (3-6) were led by Ellie Falkner’s 11 kills, Abby Schell’s 15 assists and Macey Oswald’s 17 digs. Schell also had 15 digs.

Tomah 3, Central 1

The Timberwolves (14-17, 3-7) were led by 17 kills from Lauren Noth and 34 assists by Lily Noth in a win over the RiverHawks (12-13, 1-8).

Ellie Buxton and Taya Schraith each had six kills for Central. Avery Veenendall had 20 assists and Laurel Erickson had 20 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, New Lisbon 2

BANGOR — The Cardinals closed out the Rockets 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 15-10.

Joeryn Freit had 16 kills and 13 digs and five aces for Bangor, which also received 18 assists from Megan Marr and four blocks and four aces from Natalie Kadrmas.

Hillsboro 3, Cashton 1

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Tigers took down the Eagles 25-16, 25-14, 17-25, 25-16.

Michelyn Hansen had 11 kills and 15 assists and nine aces in the victory, while teammates Peyton Sullivan and Lily von Falkenstein added 20 digs and four blocks, respectively.

Brookwood 3, Necedah 1

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Falcons were led by Cora Brandau’s 12 kills and four aces in a 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-16 win over the Cardinals.

Vanessa Anderson added 17 digs and 13 kills, Reagan Muehlenkamp 22 digs and four aces, Emily Cunitz seven aces and Kylie Powell 30 assists for Brookwood.

SWC

River Valley 3, Prairie du Chien 0

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Blackhawks came up on the wrong end of 29-27, 25-13, 25-17 scores.

Lindsey Nolan had six kills and two blocks for Prairie du Chien, which also received 15 assists from Ashlynn Knapp and seven digs from Makenna Forde.