High school volleyball roundup: Macy Donarski records 2,000th assist in La Crosse Aquinas win

TOMAH — Senior Macy Donarski recorded the 2,000th assist of her career, but that didn’t lead to an easy win for her Aquinas High School volleyball team. on Tuesday

The Blugolds needed Donarski’s milestone assist and everything else it could muster to complete a season sweep of Tomah with a 25-8, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10 MVC victory.

Aquinas (18-6, 6-1), which is ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches, received 43 assists and four aces from Donarski as it set up a battle with Holmen for sole possession of first place in the conference on Thursday.

The Blugolds and Vikings (15-4, 6-1) meet at 7 p.m. at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. Aquinas won the first meeting of the season by coming back after losing the first two sets.

Addy Foor had 14 kills and Sydney Emineth 11 for the Blugolds, who also received 10 kills from Amy Heim. Foor added four aces.

Logan 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Logan won its road meeting with Sparta in three sets 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 behind 10 kills from senior Jazzy Davis.

Davis led the Rangers (7-5, 4-3) in kills while adding two assists, a service ace, four digs and three blocks. Ava Dettwiler had nine kills, a team-high 11 assists and 16 digs. Molly Erickson had six assists and seven digs. Aug Lien had three service assists and Ella Boge had 19 digs, both game-highs.

The Spartans (13-9, 3-4) got six kills from both Josie Edwards and Ellie Ealkner. Abby Schell has a team-high 12 assists while Macey Oswald led the team in digs with 17.

Coulee

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — The Norsemen (17-1, 6-0), ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, took care of the Knights (7-10, 2-4) in three sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.

Senior Jayda Berg had 10 kills to lead first-place Westby, which maintained its one-game lead on second-place West Salem. Tricia Klum added 14 assists, Kennedy Brueggen eight digs and Emily Collins three aces.

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

WEST SALEM — Kendall Burkhamer had 20 kills and five service aces in the Panthers (10-7, 5-1) three set win over Viroqua.

Gen Norman added 24 assists for West Salem. The Blackhawks (5-7, 3-3) were led by Byrne Swenson with 17 digs and Kami Delap, who finished with 15 digs.

Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0

ARCADIA — The Raiders (1-5) picked up their first conference win of the season by sweeping the Red Hawks (3-3) by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

Senior Elyse Schoonover had 16 kills and two aces for G-E-T, while senior teammate Jordan Stanislowski added six kills. Junior Kaylee Hauge had 12 assists and two aces, and senior Kayla Schultz had 11 assists.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, New Lisbon 0

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Cardinals (6-8, 2-3) pulled out a 25-22, 27-25, 25-21 sweep of the Rockets.

Senior Joeryn Freit had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces for Bangor, and senior Nora Tucker added seven digs and two aces. Junior teammate Gladys Bores had three aces.

Brookwood 3, Necedah 1

ONTARIO— The Falcons defeated the visiting Cardinals in four sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21.

Vanessa Anderson led the team with 14 kills with Cora Brandau adding 12 kills and four service aces. Maggie Muhlenkamp and Sophie Teynor combined for 25 digs and six service aces. Calista Zimmerman had three blocks and Kylie Powell assisted 29 times.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers beat the Falcons 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.