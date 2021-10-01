High school volleyball: West Salem wins 60th straight Coulee match

WEST SALEM — Coach Becki Murphy understood the turnover her West Salem High School volleyball team was going to experience after last season.

She hoped that wouldn’t diminish the expectations of returning players, and it didn’t. The Panthers put together a list of goals that included winning another Coulee Conference championship and deep run into the WIAA postseason.

West Salem struggled for one set on Thursday but recovered for a 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 victory over visiting Arcadia to remain unbeaten in the conference and run its Coulee winning streak to 60 in a row.

The hunt for a championship is going well.

The first-place Panthers improved to 8-0 and have a two-game lead on second-place Westby with four to play. West Salem hasn’t lost a conference match since a 3-2 setback at the hands of Black River Falls on Oct. 15, 2015.

“Yeah, I liked the goals,” Murphy said. “We went to a Division 1 tournament in DeForest earlier this year, and we stayed with those teams, so they have potential.

“This is a strong team that just has to play consistently, and then it can compete with top teams.”

The belief was that there would be a rebuilding process early but that the commitment would limit how long it took.

“We knew we would have a little bit of a rebuild, but they played together over the summer, and did some nice things this summer, so we kind of knew what we had to look at and work on,” said Murphy, whose team won the only four conference matches it was able to play last fall and has won the Coulee every year since 2016. “A lot of things have improved since we started.”

Things improved after the way they started on Thursday, too.

The Raiders (3-11, 2-7), who beat third-place Black River Falls one week before, jumped on West Salem immediately and scored the first five points. The Panthers managed to tie the score at 8, then take a 9-8 lead before a Sky Reit kill evened things up for Arcadia, who took the lead on the next point.

West Salem then came back from a six-point deficit to take a 21-20, but Arcadia scored five of the last six to win. The Raiders did a good job of attacking the back corners and sides of the court throughout the set.

“Even in practice last night, we were throwing balls to the corners because they had to figure out how to get there,” Murphy said. “(They) struggled at first, but then they started picking up on those.”

The Raiders didn’t lead again until the first point of the third set as the Panthers started to settle down and find junior Jaden Hammes more often at the net. Hammes ended up with a match-high 13 kills as the primary weapon at the net.

She also had 12 digs while junior Megan Kammel added 13 digs, junior Genevieve Norman 15 assists and junior Kendall Burkhamer six blocks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.