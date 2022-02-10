High school wrestling: Ellefson, Fitzgerald lead Logan/Central to WIAA regionals

The Bi-State Classic is a tournament that can impact a wrestler’s entire season.

The hope for coaches and competitors is that the impact is a positive one, and that turned out to be the case for both Logan/Central’s Cole Fitzpatrick and Dylan Ellefson.

Neither walked out with the finish he wanted, but the measuring stick that the competition provided during those two days the last week of December played a significant role in their preparation for the beginning of the WIAA postseason on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick placed sixth at 120 pounds and Ellefson seventh at 152, and they still draw on the experience from those two days as they prepare for the upcoming Division 1 Baraboo Regional and any challenges that follow.

“I wanted to go in and make that podium this year,” said Ellefson, a senior who qualified for the individual state tournament as a freshman. “It didn’t happen, but I don’t think seventh is bad. You feel good about it eventually.”

Ellefson (32-4) lost that second day to De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (41-1), who is ranked first in Division 3, and Stoughton’s Trenton Dow, who is ranked eighth in Division 1. Ellefson, ranked 11th in Division 1, only lost 5-3 to Brosinski and 5-1 to Dow and has gone 11-2 since the end of that tournament.

The loss to Dow was his largest margin of defeat all season while competing at a very tough weight class locally. He also lost a 2-0 decision to Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (32-6), beat Logan’s Logan Boulton (21-11) by a 10-0 score, pinned Viroqua’s Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (18-6) and handed West Salem/Bangor’s Trevor Arentz (24-11) an 8-0 loss.

“He’s hard to score on, and he can scramble,” Logan/Central co-coach Tyler Von Haden said. “With him, he’s got to build confidence in his offense a little bit and push the pace, but he’s a really good wrestler, and I’m excited for his postseason.”

Ellefson may have given his confidence a bit of a shot with a very recent victory over Brillion’s Garnett Stebane in the championship match of the Wisconsin Dells Invitational to close out the regular season. Stebane, ranked sixth in Division 2 and a previous state qualifier, beat Ellefson in each of the past two seasons before Ellefson took care of him 2-0 this time around to win the 152-pound title.

“I went in with no fear even though he’d beaten me twice,” Ellefson said. “I just went out and wrestled, and that was a pretty good win for me.”

Fitzpatrick (29-5) advanced to the Bi-State semifinals before Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier, who is ranked fifth in Minnesota’s Class AA, advanced to the 120-pound final with a 4-2 sudden victory. Fitzpatrick then lost two more matches that weren’t particularly close and gave him some motivation for the new year.

“I think back to that match a lot,” the junior said of the semifinal loss. “Some things went wrong that day that I’ve learned to do better.”

Fitzpatrick enters the regional 12th in state rankings and has won 12 of 13 matches since the Bi-State. The only loss during that stretch was a 5-0 setback at the hands of Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian’s Mason Carpenter — ranked fourth in Division 3 — in the finals of the Lumberjack Invitational in Wausau, Wis.

Logan/Central co-coach Brad Matsche also cites a match from early this season against West Salem/Bangor’s Brett Plomedahl (29-6) as a sign of things to come for Fitzpatrick, who pinned Plomedahl in 3 minutes, 17 seconds.

“Plomedahl is a really good wrestler, and he bumped up a weight class (to 120) to get a good match,” Matsche said. “They have wrestled together a lot of the years, but Cole just put the hammer down that night and was dominant against this guy who had always been his equal.

“That match really stands out because it was about (Cole) wrestling to win. He wasn’t going out not to lose or just to score points, and when he goes out there to win like that, he’s extremely dangerous.”

GOING FOR FOUR: De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (41-1) has qualified for three state tournaments already in his career and takes the first step in his quest for No. 4 at the Division 3 Ithaca/Weston Regional in Richland Center, Wis.

Brosinski placed third at state meets as a sophomore and junior, and his only loss this season came when he was pinned by Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (32-6) in the Bi-State semifinals.

Brosinski is ranked first at 152 in Division 3 and has high-profile local wins over Cashton’s Colin O’Neil (28-9), Aquinas’ Joe Penchi (20-8), Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek (28-8) and Ellefson this season.

NOTTESTAD ROLLING: Westby senior Dylan Nottestad (41-1) also hasn’t lost a match since the second day of the Bi-State, and that was in the championship bout.

Nottestad has wrestled in two state tournaments and placed sixth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior. He is ranked first at 285 in Division 3 prior to the Ithaca/Weston Regional.

FITZPATRICK PRIMED: Aquinas sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick was the local Bi-State champion after winning the 106-pound bracket, and he puts his 33-1 record and No. 1 ranking on the line in the Cashton Regional.

ANDERSEN READY: The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior is 38-1 and ranked third in Division 2 at 132 pounds after spending much of the season at 138. He will be among the top performers at the Arcadia Regional.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.