High school wrestling, hockey roundup: Sparta wrestling team wins two duals

CASHTON — The Sparta High School wrestling team won a pair of dual meets at the Cashton Quadrangular on Tuesday, collecting a 54-16 win over Cashton and 75-3 victory over New Lisbon.

Austin Walters (195) was the only Spartan who competed in two matches and won them both. Walters pinned New Lisbon’s Sam Duckworth in 2 minutes, 23 seconds and pinned Cashton’s Jack Schlesner in 2:37.

Sparta’s Landon Connelly picked up a big 9-7 win over Cashton’s Parker Mlsna at 106, Cashton’s Austin Culpitt pinned Sparta’s Cadence Zwiefel at 285, and New lisbon’s Reid Sawyer beat Sparta’s Devon Lietzau 7-0 at 126.

Viroqua 52, Lancaster 18

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks received a pin from Preston Buroker (152) and an 8-0 decision from Ethan Dobbs (132) to highlight a win over the Flying Arrows.

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 75, Westby 5

WEST SALEM — The Catbirds won all but one match in a dual victory over the Norsemen.

Bradyn Glasspoole (120), Mason Chambers (132), Cody Petersen (160), Cameron Sidie (220) all won by pin for West Salem/Bangor, and Teghan Moore won by decision at 113.

Garrett Vatland won by technical fall at 145 for Westby.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls 2, Onalaska/La Crosse 0

ONALASKA — After struggling to get off shots all night, the Tigers (12-5) were still in a scoreless tie entering the third period.

Wyatt Tennant scored on a powerplay at nine minutes, 36 seconds into the period while Calcin Lakowski scored an empty netter to secure the Tigers a win over the Hilltoppers (9-11) despite being outshot 40-15. Christopher Muir had the shutout in net for Black River Falls.

Tomah/Sparta 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

TOMAH — Jake Berry had 30 saves in net for Tomah/Sparta (14-7) in its win over the Red Raiders.

Owen Walker scored a pair of goals in the first period to put his team up by a comfortable margin. Aiden Carney, Cash Martin and Parker Holloway all recorded assists on those goals. Alex Boyko put the icing on the cake with a power-play goal late in the third.

Aquinas co-op 10, Viroqua co-op 1

ONALASKA — The Avalanche (12-7) had five in the first period alone against the Blackhawks (4-15) with eight players scoring goals in their win.

Owen Hoehn and Calvin Gilberston each had two goals and two assists for Aquinas. Ethan Meyer, Tanner Bass, Eli Grimslid, Christian McConghy, Ayden Dirks and Brany Hundt all scored one apiece.

Jack Dahl had the lone goal for Viroqua.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Viroqua co-op 2, Sun Prairie 0

VIROQUA — Freya Rising got the Blackhawks on the board with a short handed goal in the second period before Gracie Goss added an empty netter in the third for a win.

For the second game in a row, Lilliah Tambourine finished with 39 saves during her third shutout of the season.