High school wrestling: Holmen fifth in Bracket A at The Clash

Holmen High School wrestling coach Jason Lulloff believes that momentum is an important key to success for his team.

When it builds, he said, the Vikings respond to it very well.

Holmen certainly takes momentum into the second day of The Clash after winning their final two duals in Bracket A of the event’s first session at the La Crosse Center on Friday.

“I really wish we could have won that first (dual) because it would put up against even better competition (on Saturday), but I know we will still get good duals.”

The Vikings opened with a 41-33 loss to Owatonna (Minn.) but closed out the first day with a 60-16 victory over Ellsworth and a 50-23 win against Dover-Eyota (Minn.). That gave Holmen fifth place and three duals against fifth-place finishers from the other three brackets Saturday morning.

Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) won Bracket A, and Jackson County Central (Minn.) won Bracket B after scoring a 38-22 upset of top-seeded Liberty (Ariz.) in the semifinals. Waverly-Shell Rock beat Apple Valley 49-18 in its final, and Jackson County Central beat Staley (Mo.) 49-15 in its championship dual.

Teams are paired with other like finishers from three other brackets, the first to of which were completed early Friday afternoon. Brackets C and D continued past the Tribune’s deadline.

Northfield (Minn.) was the fifth-place finisher in Bracket B and will be grouped with Holmen and fifth-place performers from the other two brackets on Saturday.

Five Vikings won three matches on Friday with all but one of them wrestling at multiple weights. That was sophomore Preston Kratochvill (19-6), who won all of his bouts — all three by pin in less than 1 minute — at 138 pounds.

Senior Parker Kratochvill (18-4) wrestled twice at 160 and once at 152, junior Ron White (11-7) won twice at 220 and once at 285, senior Carson Westcott (18-3) won twice at 285 and once at 220, and freshman Turner Campbell (16-3) won twice at 113 and once at 120.

The Vikings, ranked fifth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won six matches in the loss to the first-round Huskies, who just missed out on Minnesota’s Class AAA rankings released by The Guillotine.

“We gave up too many bonus points in our losses,” Lulloff said. “They have some really good wrestlers, and we have good wrestlers, too, but bonus points is what that came down to, and we were in the bottom end of that.

“I’m a little disappointed and think we could have done better.”

Holmen followed it up by controlling Ellsworth and Dover-Eyota throughout their matchups. The Vikings won the first four matches by pin against the Panthers and followed up losses in the first two matches to the Eagles with five victories over the next six.

