High school wrestling: Holmen girls make dual debut in Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa — The Holmen High School girls wrestling program took another step forward with a road trip to Decorah, Iowa, for its first dual experience on Tuesday.

The Vikings came up short while competing against more experienced teams from Osage and Decorah, but there were highlights to bring home from the 51-30 and 54-30 defeats.

Senior Evelyn Vetsch beat two state-ranked opponents via pin at 145 pounds, and Nora Lee, Allison Weiss, Anna Strasser and Alexa Szak posted one victory apiece for Holmen as it debuted in a new format.

"They were a little nervous but mostly excited," Holmen coach Carl DeLuca said of the girls, who also wrestled Saturday at the Bi-State Classic and have a tournament scheduled for Friday at Central, Elkader. "Those teams were really tough. These weren't their first duals, and some of their wrestlers had 20 matches already this year.

"I think we wrestled well. Sometimes you just lose to teams that are better than you. Everyone fought hard and it went well overall."

Vetsch pinned Osage's Aubrey Chapman in 3 minutes, 20 seconds and Decorah's Lauren Luzum in 4:56.

"They were both close matches," said DeLuca, who said that Iowa has roughly 2,000 girls wrestling compared to Wisconsin's 600. "She turned two close matches into pins, and that's always good."

Lee pinned Osage's Alexis Kolbet at 105, Anna Strasser pinned Osage's Jazzmine Olsen in 1:02 at 130, and Alexa Szak pinned Osage's Erika Power in 1:14 at 155.

Allison Weiss pinned Decorah's Rorie Weidow in 3:41 at 120.

"It's a cool step not just for us but for women's wrestling in general," DeLuca said. "Iowa's been doing this for a while, but it's good for Wisconsin teams to start getting some duals."

DeLuca hopes the experience will help the Vikings when they host a dual meet against Eau Claire North on Feb. 3.