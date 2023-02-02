Every step of the process for a new program of any kind is exciting, but some are more important or significant.

The Holmen High School girls wrestling team will have one of those exciting moments Friday night when they host Eau Claire North in a dual meet at the Bernie L. Ferry Fiedlhouse.

“This is my first year here, but I guess the girls have been saying for a few years that they want their own dual meet,” Holmen coach Carl DeLuca said. “That was one of my goals when I got here because we had numbers.

“Let’s find another team with numbers and make it happen. It’s great that it is.”

The Vikings wrestled their first dual meets as a program in January, but they had to travel to Elkader, Iowa, to compete. This will be the first high school girls wrestling dual in the Coulee Region.

DeLuca said Holmen has completed alongside North in several invitationals. That familiarity and the proximity between the schools made it a natural fit as long as a date could be found.

The Vikings lost all three of their duals in Iowa, but DeLuca said that night the team benefited from the experience. Holmen has enjoyed success while wrestling invitationals throughout the season, but this will give them a chance to show their coach a continued understanding of dual wrestling versus invitational wrestling.

“There were some adjustments for them in understanding how the (dual) score works and why you sometimes what to do different things in certain situations,” said DeLuca, who wrestled at longtime Division 1 state powerhouse Wisconsin Rapids. “If you are wrestling at an invitational, and you are down by six, try and throw and miss it, ‘Oh, well.’

“In duals, you have to be aware of margins, and I think they have a better understanding of that noow.”

DeLuca said some of that cane first-hand while watching G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro beat the Holmen boys team 34-33 at a huge event staged in Holmen’s Fine Arts Center. There was some lineup jockeying in late matches, and the Titans won with a pin in the final bout.

DeLuca said there are some special things planned for the historical matchup through music, spotlight use and a smoke machine. The area wrestling community will probably also provide a good crowd for the event.

“We’ll run in to a song with a smoke machine going, and we’ll have an intro sing for every girl,” DeLuca said. “We’re try to make it as fun and awesome as possible.”

Sophomore 100-pounder Nora Lee enters the dual with Holmen’s best record at 20-4, while senior 132-pounder Evelyn Vetsch follows at 19-5.

Sophomore Anna Strasser (107, 114) has a 17-9 record, and sophomore Alexa Szak (132) is 17-10. Sophomore Allison Weiss (107) is also 15-10.