HOLMEN — They maneuvered through the smoke, blaring music and darkened Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse to slap the hands of the girls who one day want to fill their shoes as they stood on the wrestling mat placed in the middle of the floor.

They hit the mat and paired up for some live drills as Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” began and their opponents watched from their chairs.

The Holmen High School girls wrestling team had been waiting several years for this moment, and it was finally here with a large crowd of people roaring its approval.

“We were pretty nervous running out,” Holmen senior Evelyn Vetsch said. “Seeing those bleachers full with fans of our own and being able to see our youth girls out there and our fog machines … everything was pretty awesome.”

And so was the first home dual meet in program history.

From sophomore Lexi Maier’s pin to open the meet at 165 pounds to junior Marci Jacobson pushing a state-ranked opponent into the final minute while wrestling her first match to emphatic pins by Vetsch and sophomore Alexa Szak at 152 to close things out, the Vikings’ 45-18 win over Eau Claire North will be remembered by all involved.

“We filled these bleachers,” Holmen coach Carl DeLuca said while glancing to one side of the fieldhouse, “and we tried to make things as cool as we could.”

The dual itself was pretty one-sided.

Holmen didn’t show any real nerves and wrestled aggressively.

Maier recorded the first takedown and put Madison Myers on her back for three points at the end of the first period before pinning her at 2 minutes, 49 seconds.

Jacobson then built confidence by making her debut for the Vikings against senior Cambree Lokken, a WIAA state runner-up at 185 as a junior. She led 6-1 after two periods before Lokken secured a throw and pinned Jacobson at 5:03.

“That was her first match ever,” DeLuca said of Jacobson. “She was hurt all year last year and this year until tonight. That was fantastic for her.”

Lokken’s pin also marked the final time the dual was tied. After a forfeit at 100, Holmen recorded three straight pins — senior Nora Lee at 107, sophomore Addie Goodell at 114 and sophomore Allison Weiss at 120 — and clinched the match when sophomore Anna Strasser used a late escape to beat junior Sydni Schindler 6-5 and give the Vikings a 33-6 lead with four matches remaining.

"We know what Evelyn, Nora and Alex can do," DeLuca said. "Anna pulled out a great win at the end of her match, and Maddie Hall went five minutes with the second-best wrestler in the state (Shelly Bullman at 138).

"It was a pretty good dual."

Vetsch was a fourth-place state finisher at 152 as a junior and is ranked third at 145 this year. She's a clear leader on a team that has a roster of more than 20 and has her eyes on another state medal.

Vetsch owns several wins over ranked wrestlers this season and beat North's second-ranked Bullman handily before pinning Barnhardt.

The Vikings and Huskies have become very familiar while competing at the same invitationals over the past couple of seasons. Lee and Vetsch said they wrestled friends on Friday, but that didn't change the competitive nature.

Lee finished Tatum Carey in 1:53, and Vetsch took care of Hollis Barnhardt in 1:42.

"We've known each other for a little while now," Lee said of Carey. "She less experienced than I am, so I knew could get the upper hand after wrestling for four years.

"I was excited to see what I could do."

Lee beat Carey during last year's WIAA state tournament and went on to place eighth at 100 pounds. She is ranked fifth this season and could run into Carey again at the Division 1 Eau Claire North Sectional on Feb. 18.

The girls state tournament has shifted to Madison this season, and those who compete will have to qualify for a spot in the bracket at the Kohl Center.

While that environment will be another one worth experiencing, Lee was happy with the opportunity provided Friday night.

"Having this much support is one of the best feelings ever," she said. "This was perfect for girls wrestling."