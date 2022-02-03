High school wrestling: Holmen holds on to beat La Crosse Aquinas and win MVC

HOLMEN -- Carson Westcott didn't know exactly where he'd wrestle Thursday night, and Jaida Harshman didn't even know she would wrestle.

But both Holmen High School seniors were put in prominent spots in a huge dual meet wrestled in front a packed house at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse and played key roles in the Vikings' 41-28 MVC victory over Aquinas.

Harshman helped Holmen, ranked fifth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, build an early lead with a pin at 126 pounds, and Westcott slammed the door on the Blugolds, ranked second in Division 3, with a pin at 220 that secured Holmen's 37th straight conference win and another MVC championship.

Westcott (31-5) was given the chance to end things when coach Jason Lulloff sent him to the mat against Will Hansen at 220 after Aquinas senior Riley Klar got the Blugolds within 31-28 with two matches left.

A pin from Westcott could end the dual, and that led to Lulloff's decision.

"There was a chance I was going to wrestle Ron (White) at 220 and Carson at 285," Lulloff said. "But when we just needed a pin to cap it, I just looked at Westcott, and he said, 'Let me win this.'

"I told him to go ahead. And then Ron said that was fine and that he was going to win his, too."

Westcott took Hanson down immediately and was the aggressor from the opening whistle. He finished the match in 47 seconds to give the Vikings an insurmountable 37-28 lead. White then beat Preston Horihan 10-2 for a major decision and the final margin in a highly anticipated dual that was loud throughout the night.

"He was fired up, right?" Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said of Westcott. "Will's a great wrestler, and we were hoping to be able to go the distance with Westcott. It wasn't due to lack of effort, Westcott's just a great wrestler."

The Vikings won eight matches and the Blugolds six. Holmen recorded five pins to Aquinas' two, leaving the Blugolds needing bonus points in tough spots during later matches.

One of those pins came from Harshman, who finished Thomas Bagniefski in 2:42 to win at 126 and give the Vikings an 18-6 lead that grew to 25-6 before Tate Flege recorded a decision at 145 to get Aquinas some momentum.

Harshman was introduced as part of Holmen's lineup before the dual began, but she didn't know the plan until just before her match was scheduled to start.

"He told me right when I had to go," Harshman said of Lulloff. "I wasn't sure what we were going to do until he said, 'You're up,' And I went out there."

After Flege (29-6) recorded a 5-2 decision over Tyler Jahn (25-11) at 145 -- a spot where Aquinas couldn't get needed bonus points -- to get the Blugolds within 25-9, Aquinas got some things rolling.

Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill (32-6) pinned Jack Christenson in 52 seconds at 152 as Stanek shifted his lineup and bumped several wrestlers up a weight in search of another win to make a difference.

"Jack was coming off an injury but looking good in practice," Stanek said. "I was trying to get us to seven wins. I thought we could get six, but I wanted the seventh, and I thought that move might get us there."

Joe Penchi (20-8) beat Branson Beers (28-8) 4-0 at 160, Calvin Hargrove (32-2) won by technical fall over Kyle Gerold (17-10) at 170, and David Malin (28-5) pinned Dylan Liethen at 182 before Klar gave Aquinas its fourth straight win with a technical fall over Griffin Banks (19-15) and narrowed its deficit to three points.

The Blugolds could have used bonus points at each spot, but Penchi had a very tough matchup for that, and Hargrove put Gerold on his back three times but couldn't get the pin.

That's when Westcott crushed the Aquinas hopes at ending the Vikings' streak.

"I was kind of nervous, but I knew I was going to win," Westcott said. "I wanted to go right at him."

Holmen's Preston Kratochvill (32-8) also picked up a big major decision over Jesse Penchi (23-11) at 138, and Aquinas top-ranked sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick improved to 33-1 with a pin to open the dual at 106.

All were matches that played a part in a spectacle that had plenty of people shaking hands and slapping the backs of everyone involved.

"I think everyone got their money's worth," Stanek said. "I think they could have charged double, and we'd have had the same crowd.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

