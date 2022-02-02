High school wrestling: Holmen hopes grueling schedule pays off

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School wrestling team has spent the past several years as one of the state’s elite at the Division 1 level.

The Vikings have wrestled in the WIAA team state tournament 11 times — they have qualified for five straight — and have spent this entire season ranked among the top five teams by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

Coach Jason Lulloff has challenged his team just as he always has, and its experience indicates that it is ready to put a 36-match MVC winning streak on the line Thursday night against Aquinas.

But Lulloff said he still has a lot to learn about this season’s version of the Vikings, who host the Blugolds in a 7:15 p.m. dual that determines the conference champion.

“I don’t really know where we are, to be honest,” Lulloff said after Monday’s practice. “I’ve seen this team really, really hot, and I’ve seen this team a little cold.

“We are a team of momentum, and we’re a team of emotion. If the momentum is going our way, the emotion can carry us through some bad spots and make us shine.”

Lulloff’s anticipated lineup for the dual includes five wrestlers ranked among Wisconsin Wrestling Online’s top 10, and the upperclassmen he relies on have wrestled in plenty of big duals over the years. Lulloff has always made a point of finding good dual invitationals for his teams because that is the emphasis in Holmen while competing in what can be looked at as an individual sport.

Both aspects are important, but the team side is king for the Vikings, who have won 13 duals and lost five — three to ranked Wisconsin teams and one to a ranked team from Minnesota — this season.

“We have to go out there and wrestle as a team,” said senior Carson Westcott, a 220-pounder with a 30-5 record. “That was a problem when we lost to Marshfield. We have to be together, and that didn’t happen when we wrestled Marshfield.”

Holmen’s losses have come to the Tigers (ranked second in Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (third in Division 2), Fennimore (ranked third in Division 3), Northfield, Minn. (ranked 10th in Class AAA) and Owatonna, Minn. The losses to the Minnesota schools came as part of The Clash national duals at the La Crosse Center.

The Vikings won three of five duals to place fifth in its bracket at that meet, which took place one week after the grueling Bi-State Classic. Holmen placed second to Marshfield in Division 1 at Bi-State.

“I thought we wrestled well at Bi-State, and that’s kind of like our event,” Lulloff said. “There are two times each year where I feel like our teams really shine, and those are Bi-State and the (WIAA) regional. We tend to do very well at those events year to year and have our ups and downs in between them, but those are two staples that our program stands for.

“And it’s not that we didn’t wrestle well at The Clash, but we wrestled better at Bi-State. We’ve had a meat-grinder of a schedule this year, especially this year, and wrestled a lot of ranked teams in all divisions. Our guys are beat up, and they are looking forward to the regional being one of the easier meets they wrestle in. It isn’t easy, but we hope that’s the feel after what they’ve been through.”

One dual the Vikings can point to as an example of a good night is the 56-15 win it posted over Prairie du Chien on Dec. 9. The Blackhawks were runner-up in Division 2 at last year’s team state tournament, and spectators were prepared for a tight dual that the Vikings blew wide open in a hurry.

