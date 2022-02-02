High school wrestling: Holmen, La Crosse Aquinas likely headed for barn burner of a dual

The Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse will be packed Thursday night.

The crowd that fills it will be loud, it will be boisterous, and it will be relentless.

Either the Holmen High School wrestling team will walk out of its home gym with its 36th consecutive MVC dual victory and sixth straight championship, or Aquinas can take to its bus the rare experience of beating the Vikings in an MVC dual and winning its second title.

The process that leads to that outcome could take many paths, and that’s what makes Holmen the place to be on Thursday night.

It’s rare to be able to build this kind of atmosphere for a wrestling dual, even between programs that have spent all season competing against some of the best teams the state has to offer.

There have been large crowds in the past gather to watch Tomah battle Sparta and Sparta battle Holmen with conference championships on the line, and they’ve added to the product on the mat each time. They’ve been electric, and there’s no reason to expect anything less for this meet.

“I remember watching the duals against Sparta when I was in sixth and seventh grade,” Holmen senior Branson Beers said. “It’s exciting to be in one of those duals now.”

Both teams will paint the picture of it simply being another test in their quest to become WIAA team state champions. Those are legitimate goals for the Vikings, who are ranked fifth in Division 1, and Blugolds, who are second in Division 3.

And it really is just another test. A loss means nothing in the larger landscape of how they want to finish their seasons. But there’s also no way either wants to walk out of that gym without winning this dual meet.

It’s about pride.

“We’ve always beaten them, and they think they are going to come here and win,” Beers said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

As Beers also said, there’s a chance to make a big statement, and that goes for either side.

“Being an underdog and winning is the best feeling,” Aquinas senior Joe Penchi said. “It would be fantastic.”

Want big matches? There will be no lack of those.

How about Holmen’s Jesse Penchi (23-10) meeting up with Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill (31-8) at 138 pounds?

Maybe Aquinas’ Tate Flege (28-6) and Holmen’s Tyler Jahn (25-10) at 145 or Aquinas’ Joe Penchi (19-8) and Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (31-6) at 152?

Penchi is ranked second in Division 3 and Kratochvill fourth in Division 1, by the way. Flege is fourth in Division 3 and Jahn 10th in Division 1, too.

Could we get Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove (31-2), ranked fourth in Division 3, squaring off with Beers (28-7), ranked ninth in Division 1, at 160? Hargrove pinned Beers at the Bi-State Classic, but you never know what can happen in a different setting.

All of these are possibilities, along with additional competitive matches that should make it difficult for one team to pull away for a comfortable victory.

“Bonus points,” said Aquinas coach Deke Stanek, whose team last won the MVC in 1998 and last beat Holmen in 2003. “You have to get bonus points from your really good kids and not give them up anywhere.

“I think there are one or two toss-up matches in there, too, and they will make a big difference, as well.”

The Vikings, in addition to owning 18 straight victories over the Blugolds, are trying to keep that winning streak alive. Coach Jason Lulloff always stresses bonus points and knows they will play a factor in this one.

While he thinks a lot can be gained for the winner of this dual, he believes just as much can be gained by the team that comes up short. All experiences, he said, are important when trying to qualify for a team state tournament.

Lulloff said the dual hadn’t been emphasized before the team wrestled G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday, but he certainly understood its importance.

“We recognize that the opponent we have is stellar, and we understand that they might even be favorites,” Lulloff said. “We’ve been in duals like this all year long, and it happens to be that this team is pretty close to us geographically, and we can make it a great experience for the wrestling community here.

“We have the streak going, and that changes the way we look at it a little bit, an a win over Aquinas would be a great win for us.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via @SommerfeldtLAX

