High school wrestling: Holmen third in D1 team rankings; pair of Blugolds No. 1 in D3

The Holmen High School wrestling team is third in this week's Division 1 team rankings released by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

The Vikings were second in last week's poll and trail No. 1 Kaukauna and No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids.

Aquinas dropped from third to fourth in Division 3 and trails No. 1 Fennimore, No. 2 Coleman and No. 3 Iowa-Grant/Highland. Iowa-Grant/Highland beat the Blugolds 42-39 in a tournament earlier this month.

Prairie du Chien checks in at No. 6 and G-E-T/Melose-Mindoro at No. 10 in Division 2.

All of those local teams will be in action again Wednesday and Thursday in the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center.

The Blugolds have a pair of top-ranked individuals with six entered among the top 10. Jake Fitzpatrick is No. 1 at 106 pounds, and David Malin is on the top of the list at 170. Aquinas also has Zach Malin (sixth, 126), Tate Flege (fourth, 145), Joe Penchi (fifth, 160) and Riley Klar (10th, 195) in the top 10.

Penchi was Bi-State runner-up at 132 in 2019, and Flege finished fourth at 106.

Westby's Dylan Nottestad is second at 285 in Division 3, where De Soto's Aiden Brosinski is fourth at 160. Nottestad was fourth in the 220-pound bracket at the 2019 Bi-State.

The Vikings are led in Division 1 by Parker Kratochvill, who is third at 152. Andrew Weiss (eighth, 132) and Branson Beers (10th, 160) are also in the top 10 for Holmen. Kratochvill will try to win a second Bi-State championship next week after winning at 106 in 2019.

Logan/Central's Cole Fitzpatrick is fourth at 120.

The sixth-ranked Blackhawks have a top-ranked wrestler in two-time Division 2 state champion Rhett Koenig, who tops the list at 132. Prairie du Chien also has Mason Baumgartner (ninth, 120), Ryder Koenig (fifth, 126), Kurt Wall (fourth, 145) and Luke Kramer (fourth, 160) in the top 10.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Andersen is fourth at 138, West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe second at 145 and Black River Falls' Jackson McCormick ninth at 138.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0