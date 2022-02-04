High school wrestling: Jaida Harshman rose to the occasion for the Vikings

HOLMEN — Holmen High School assistant wrestling coach Jared Bagniewski was already out of his seat and roaming back and forth at the side of the mat.

As he reached his chair, Jaida Harshman positioned her opponent for a pin as the crowd in the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Thursday night got louder.

Instead of sitting, Bagniewski crouched and pointed at Aquinas freshman Thomas Bagniefski’s shoulders. Holmen coach Jason Lulloff quickly rose and did the same thing before moving his arm up and down as if calling for the pin.

When the referee slapped the mat, the noise reached its crescendo as coaches, wrestlers and students jumped up and down to celebrate their senior.

Harshman didn’t know she’d be called upon to wrestle that 126-pound match in a dual so big it filled her school’s bleachers because there was so much on the line. She hadn’t even practiced since getting cleared to compete Wednesday after an illness.

And there she was, thrown into a situation like this. On Senior Night, even.

Harshman’s match wasn’t late in the dual, which started at 106 pounds. But every matchup was going to be key in a battle between her fourth-ranked Vikings (Division 1) and the second-ranked Blugolds (Division 3).

Her victory gave Holmen a 12-point lead in a dual it eventually won 41-28. But there was no doubt as to its significance with her team.

“For her to go out and not only not get pinned but get a pin like that,” Holmen senior Carson Westcott said, “was huge for us.

“I think that was a big swing match and a momentum-changer. I was on my feet jumping and hollering for her.”

He wasn’t the only one.

“Everybody was cheering and excited, and it’s hard to explain,” Harshman said. “I heard people chanting my name.”

That added to the motivation that already existed. Aside from the importance of the dual — Holmen used the victory for its sixth straight unbeaten MVC championship — and not knowing she’d wrestle until the decision had to made right before the match, that illness robbed Harshman of what she thought would be her biggest moment of the season.

The inaugural WIAA girls state tournament took place last weekend at the La Crosse Center, and while the Vikings had 14 entrants, Harshman wasn’t one of them.

“I wanted redemption because I wasn’t able to wrestle at state,” she said. “Coming back like this felt great.”

Lulloff said the decision to wrestle Harshman in that spot wasn’t a difficult one when he was finally able to sit down and look at the dual. The question was whether she’d be cleared to compete.

Lulloff dealt with constant questions from staff about what he was going to do with his lineup, and he kept his thoughts to himself until he needed to reveal them.

“It depended on some things,” Lulloff said. “I had multiple plans.

“When I told them I was going to use Jaida, no one said, ‘No,’ but they said, ‘Oh, that’s gutsy,’ since she was coming off a sickness and hadn’t practiced in a while.”

Harshman didn’t wrestle like anything bothered her.

Bagniefski recorded the opening takedown, but Harshman responded with a reversal and put him on his back for the first time in the first period. Bagniefski nearly recorded another takedown in the second before Harshman slipped out, controlled for the points and started working for the pin at the edge of the mat in front of her own team and student section.

“I can’t even remember most of it,” Harshman said, “because it went so fast.”

It was the best way for Harshman to end a pressure-filled day just with the possibility of competing. The dual was going to be close, so every match would matter. The Vikings had a 35-match conference winning streak and five straight MVC titles under their belts, too, and no one wanted those runs to end.

After doing her part to help assure they continued, Harshman was mobbed by teammates as she walked off the mat.

“One thing about Jaida is that she works really, really hard,” Lulloff said. “She’s very easy to motivate.

“’You missed the (girls) state tournament, and that sucks. It’s Senior Night, and this is a match you can win. Here are the keys. Go drive.’ And she did it.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.