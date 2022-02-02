High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas following through on big expectations

The Aquinas High School wrestling team was talking about goals for this season the second last season ended.

The Blugolds were ready to push themselves like they’ve never been pushed before, and that approach has helped define a memorable winter that is approaching crunch time.

The MVC championship is on the line in a dual meet at Holmen on Thursday night, and that leads into a WIAA Division 3 regional at Cashton on Feb. 12.

A No. 2 ranking in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online indicates that things are going as well as Aquinas hoped when many of its wrestlers followed up a Division 5 state football championship with practices for their second sport of the school year.

The Blugolds put a 4-0 conference record on the line at Holmen (4-0) on Thursday and hope to continue what has been a very strong performance in what should be one of its most electric atmospheres of a season that has included iconic events like the Bi-State Classic and Cheesehead Invitational.

Aquinas won Division 3 at Bi-State and took a lot of out of its Cheesehead experience as it gave the Coulee Region a rare opportunity to have a local team in the Kaukauna, Wis., event that includes top wrestlers from multiple states.

“I think winning Division 3 at Bi-State is one of the biggest things we’ve done,” Aquinas senior Joe Penchi said. “Getting second at the Devils Duals (in Wisconsin Dells) was also a pretty big deal.”

The Blugolds have won 13 duals and lost one, and the loss was a 42-39 setback to Iowa-Grant/Highland, which is ranked fourth in Division 3 this week. They beat Division 1 Stoughton and Division 3 Mineral Point (ranked seventh) at the Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells and own a 39-36 win over Chatfield, Minn. (ranked eighth in Class A).

“There were a lot of things I wanted them to get out of those meets, especially the Cheesehead,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. “They got a chance to see what top-flight competition does in terms of preparation, how hard they wrestle and the intensity at which they wrestle.

“I think our guys have channeled that into their training. What I want, if they qualify for the state tournament, is to walk in there and have it be the third-hardest tournament they’ve had after the Bi-State and the Cheesehead. They won’t be overwhelmed.”

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick has been a standout wrestler on a roster filled with stars. Seven Blugolds are ranked among the state’s top 10, and two more have earned honorable mention to those lists.

Fitzpatrick (32-1) is ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds and won the Bi-State Classic before losing in the semifinals and placing third at the Cheesehead. His loss came to Brandon Morvari of Simley, Minn. Morvari is ranked No. 1 in Class AA and only beat Fitzpatrick 4-1.

Sophomore David Malin (27-5) and Penchi (23-10) are ranked second at 170 and 132, respectively, and Tate Flege (28-6) is third at 145.

Senior Riley Klar (25-8 at 182 pounds) likes the tough scheduling and is happy with the results he’s seen.

“You aren’t going to get better wrestling bad kids,” Klar said. “You might as well go out there and find the best kids you can and see where you are from there.

“That is what can put us where we want to be in the postseason.”

