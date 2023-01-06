High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas places third in opening bracket at The Clash XX

It was set up by a pin from freshman Marcus Klar at 126 pounds and finished by a pin from sophomore Waylon Hargrove at 138.

And when Hargrove pinned Jonathon Rokey in 1 minute, 50 seconds, the Aquinas High School wrestling team had capped a very exciting day of The Clash XX at the La Crosse Center with a 40-33 victory over Washington (Ill.).

The Blugolds won two of three duals against some elite competition on Friday and finished third in Bracket B. It will compete in Division 3 on Saturday with duals scheduled for 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. against third-place teams from the other three brackets. The other afternoon third-place finisher was New Prague (Minn.).

Hargrove split his first two matches at 132 pounds on Friday, but coach Deke Stanek bumped him back to 138 after Klar's pin of Eli Gonzalez in 3:59 at 126. Klar's victory gave the Blugolds a 34-27 lead with two matches left.

Washington was within 34-33 after a pin at 132, setting the stage for Hargrove.

"I was really nervous but also very, very excited," Hargrove said of the final match. "Marcus won with a really crazy ending, and I was hyped up."

Holmen and Prairie du Chien also competed in the two-day event with their first dual meets on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Aquinas started with a 32-31 criteria win over Becker, Minnesota's second-ranked Class AA team. The Blugolds were pinned in the final two matches, but seven wins and pins from David Malin (182), Brogan Timm (285) and Jake Fitzpatrick (113) gave them enough points to force the tie and criteria.

Aquinas then went down to the final match again against Iowa's top-ranked Class AAA team, Waverly-Shell Rock. The Blugolds also split 14 matches evenly with the G-Hawks but lost 39-34.

Caledonia/Houston also competed Friday and went 1-2 in Bracket B. The Warriors lost to Washington 44-20 and beat Marion Central Catholic 51-26 before a 38-30 loss to Becker.

Caledonia, which won the Division 2 championship at the Bi-State Classic when Owen Denstad's tie-breaker gave him third place at 138 pounds and gave them one more point than runner-up Zumbrota-Mazeppa, will wrestle in Division 6 on Saturday with duals at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Coach Shay Mahoney said the team was a late entry to The Clash after landing on its waiting list. The Warriors were officially added to the field just two weeks ago, he said.

"It was great being her and wrestling elite competition from across the country," Mahoney said. "Washington is a really good team from Illinois, but we bounced back and got a consolation win.

"It shows the strength of the tournament, when you have second-ranked Becker and us wrestling for fifth place. Any dual you can win here is great, and I think we put together a pretty good day."

Tucker Ginther (14-1) won three matches for the Warriors, getting two wins at 145 and another at 152. Simon Seymour (15-3) won once at 160 and twice at 170, and Braxton Lange (15-4) had three pins at 120. Ayden Goetzinger (18-3) won twice at 195 and accepted a forfeit at 220 against Becker.

Tate Flege (16-2) won all three of his matches at 160 for Aquinas, and David Malin (17-2) did the same thing at 182. Roger Flege (18-2 and Jake Fitzpatrick (17-1) also won twice and accepted one forfeit each.

Fitzpatrick pinned his opponents in matches that ended in 1:11 and 13 seconds.

"This feels awesome," Malin said after the victory over Washngton. "It started against Becker, and that was an exciting one. Then we wrestled the 14th-ranked team in the coutry and wrestled really hard to make it come down to the last match.

"We didn't get that one, but winning this last dual was great. We had three crazy, fun duals and we're pretty happy about how we wrestled."

The Blugolds won Division 3 at the Bi-State but their team score of 250 was only beaten by Division 1 champion Hasting, Minn. (328½). That coupled with the first day of the Clash has Stanek feeling pretty good about where the team is.

"I'm very proud of these guys, considering where we were even four or five years ago and looking at where we are right now," Stanek said. "They wrestled well today, and the best thing for us is that when you wrestle against such good competition, you have your weaknesses exposed.

"That's why we want wrestle these guys. We want to see where we have work to do and how we get better for the rest of the season."