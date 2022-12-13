High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas posts pair of one-sided dual victories

Aquinas High School wrestling coach filled his lineup with pinning machines to great success Tuesday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Blugolds were aggressive, met little resistance to their attacks and did a great job of finishing matches they were controlling to record 81-0 and 64-12 dual victories over Onalaska/Luther and West Salem/Bangor, respectively.

Aquinas (7-1 overall, 2-0 MVC) built on a second-place finish at the Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells over the weekend to beat a conference opponent and nonconference opponent in a multi-dual setting.

The emphasis in the wrestling world, however, was on the matchup against a West Salem/Bangor team that pushed Holmen in a 40-36 loss a couple of weeks ago.

“We had to be ready, and we had a long weekend of wrestling (in Wisconsin Dells), and they were here to upset us,” Aquinas senior Calvin Hargrove said of the Catbirds (7-2). “We had to go out there and show them that we were here to wrestle, and we did that. It’s a great win for us.”

The Catbirds scored first in just two matches and won them both by pin. Freshman Mason Chambers started the dual with a pin at 126, and senior Bradyn Glasspoole ended it with a pin at 120.

But Aquinas dominated the action in between with nine pins — six straight until Glasspoole closed out the dual with a pin of David Ortmeier. Aquinas won seven matches by pin against the Hilltoppers.

The Blugolds, who just missed out on the WIAA Division 3 team state tournament last season, found themselves in a close match with a Prairie du Chien team that has qualified for three straight Division 2 tournaments on Saturday.

The Blackhawks beat Aquinas 40-31, and the Blugolds felt like they left some points on the mat after winning a couple of matches by major decision and another by technical fall. That wasn’t the case against the Catbirds.

“We talk about bonus points and pins all the time,” Stanek said. “I was really proud tonight about transitioning on top. If one move doesn’t work, go to another one, and we saw guys go from cradle to bar to half, and that was important.”

Aquinas senior David Malin posted a very impressive victory when he pinned senior Andy Johnson in the third period of their 182-pound bout. Malin took a 4-2 lead after one period and a 9-4 advantage after two before finishing the match.

Both are trying to get back into wrestling shape after Malin helped Aquinas win the Division 5 state football championship and Johnson played a very big role in West Salem advancing to the Division 3 championship game, but Johnson made Malin work for everything he got.

“He’s someone I know, and I knew it would be a good matchup,” Malin said of Johnson. “The approach is always the same for me, though. It’s to always be attacking and be relentless, and that’s what I tried to do.”

Aquinas freshman Waylon Hargrove scored an impressive pin of Caden Anderson at 138, and sophomore Trevor Paulson led throughout but needed to battle his way through a 6-3 win over Isaac Schniepp-Duffy at 145.

West Salem/Bangor junior Cody Petersen also had a tough draw with Hargrove at 170 but stayed off his back while wrestling a two-time state qualifier to an 8-2 loss.

Juniors Brady Lehnherr (220), Brogan Timm (285) and Jake Fitzpatrick (113), sophomore Zach Malin (152) and freshman Tyson Martin (195) and Roger Flege (106) won by pinfall for the Blugolds. Tate Flege beat Trevor Arentz 10-0 at 160.

West Salem/Bangor coach Josh Brewer is excited for his team to get a little healthier as the season progresses. Senior 195-pounder Luke Noel is just starting to feel ready to go after the long football season. Noel did receive a forfeit vs. Onalaska/Luther but did not have a match against Aquinas.

“That’s a really good team, and you can tell it’s a squad that will push for a postseason team run,” Brewer, whose team beat Onalaska/Luther 75-6, said of Aquinas. “It’s a checkpoint for us, a chance to see where we are.

“We have work to do, and we aren’t 100 percent. We’re beat up and not quite in shape yet, but we’re getting there.”