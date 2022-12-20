High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas snaps Holmen's MVC win streak

Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek had confidence that his team was up for the challenge it faced Tuesday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

It didn’t matter that no MVC team had beaten Holmen in nearly seven years, and it didn’t matter that the Vikings had beaten the Blugolds 19 times in a row.

Aquinas was experienced, talented and, to be honest, hungry to beat a team that held off its significant challenge in an electric atmosphere last February.

When Stanek learned that the dual would start at 170 pounds, his confidence grew. Then, his wrestlers justified it by beating Holmen 49-27 in another venue that was nearly filled and loud from the first match through the last.

“When we drew that, my thought was that we get to start hot and finish hot,” said Stanek, whose team snapped Holmen’s 38-match conference winning streak and became the first to beat the Vikings since Sparta beat them 48-26 on Jan. 15, 2015. “We got to start with Calvin Hargrove (at 170) and finish with Tate Flege (at 160).

“I knew that starting at 170 would allow us to build some momentum and get some energy going with the crowd and the team.”

The Blugolds (2-0 MVC) won the first four matches — Hargrove by technical fall over Banson Swatek — and built a 23-0 lead when junior Brady Lehnherr emerged with a pin after a back and forth match with Ron White at 220 pounds.

Lehnherr built a big lead before White came back and took control in the second period. Lehnerr then found a way to finish the match at the 5-minute, 5 second mark.

“I knew he was a solid kid, and when he threw me and got five, I knew it was going to be a grind,” Lehnherr said. “Mentally, it was a really hard match for me, but I pulled through in the end, and I was glad to get the six (points) for our team.”

Holmen (0-1) picked up consecutive wins from sophomores Camden Thiele and Turner Campbell at 120 and 126, respectively, to get within 35-17, but Aquinas freshman Waylon Hargrove followed that up with a technical fall at 132.

Junior Preston Kratochvill’s major decision over Trevor Paulson at 138 gave the Vikings another win, but Paulson avoiding the pin gave the Blugolds an insurmountable 40-21 lead with three matches remaining.

“Losing hurts, and it should,” Holmen coach Justin Lancaster said. “It should drive you to do more, and I think some of our guys needed their eyes opened to realize they need to do more.

“They’re working hard, but they can do more.”

Aquinas was tempered in its celebration, but it was clearly a victory that meant a lot to the team.

“There was a time where we never would have even thought about beating Holmen,” Hargrove said. “But that’s changed, and we needed a well-rounded effort to do it tonight, and we got it.”

Aquinas finished with six pins and had three of them in the second, third and fourth matches. Junior David Malin finished Kaden Swanson in 1:14 at 182, freshman Tyson Martin beat Carson Weber in 1:16 at 195, and Lehnherr followed with his pin of White.

“They’ve been so good for so long, and we’ve continually had to raise our level to get to theirs,” Stanek said of the Vikings. “I’m grateful to have them here and to be able to wrestle them every year because I have great admiration for that program.”

Flege also lived up to Stanek’s expectations and finished the victory with the sixth pin. He needed 3:21 to beat Eli Lachecki and set off the celebration at the RAC.

The Blugolds will now focus on other goals they have established for this season. The most important is continuing to improve and clear the hurdle of becoming a Division 3 qualifier for the WIAA team state tournament.

Hargrove thinks his team took a definite step forward on Tuesday.

“They made us better tonight,” Hargrove said of the Vikings, “and we just want to keep getting better.”