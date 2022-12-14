High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas wrestling team easing into season

A successful football program can create problems for a wrestling team that has high expectations.

Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek gladly accepts those challenges after watching the Blugolds win their second straight WIAA Division 5 state football title at Camp Randall Stadium last month.

“This year has been a little easier because we went through it last year,” Stanek said after Aquinas handed West Salem/Bangor a 64-12 dual loss at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday. “We didn’t schedule anything the first week we could for competition.”

Stanek also gave football players the week of Thanksgiving off — the championship game was played Nov. 17 — for some important time away from athletic activity.

“They had 10 days of practice before Devils Duals,” Stanek said. “Our conditioning isn’t where it should be, but to be in great condition you have to work hard, which they’re doing, and have time, which they haven’t had.”

Aquinas opened with a 58-13 MVC dual victory over Tomah on Dec. 8, and the light schedule allowed the football players joining the team the time to get acclimated.

That process continues even after the team has eight dual meets under its belt, but it’s getting better.

“It’s very hard,” senior Calvin Hargrove said of the transition. “Football conditioning is a lot of running, and when you play you get plays off, you get huddles between plays.

“Going to wrestling practices again is tough. Wrestling shape is a whole different kind of shape.”

So expect the Blugolds, who had nine pins against the Catbirds, to continue to improve over the next couple of months.

Aquinas performed well at Saturday’s Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells and brought home a second-place finish. The Blugolds beat Cadott — a six-time team state qualifier — by a score of 52-21 and Freedom — Division 2 team state champion in 2015 and 2019 — 45-24.

Aquinas beat six-time team state qualifier Marshfield 39-31 and Fond du Lac 73-6.

But a 40-31 loss to Prairie du Chien, which advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals in football, gave the Blugolds something to push them for a little while.

Aquinas didn’t capitalize enough on opportunities at bonus points but changed that with the nine pins against West Salem/Bangor (7-2), which suffered its only other loss of the season to Holmen.

Part of that inability to finish matches consistently, of course, goes back to conditioning.

“I felt like I was in good condition for football, but you hit that first practice, and it’s tough,” Aquinas junior David Malin said. “After a week or so, I started feeling better, but you could see (Saturday) that the guys that haven’t been practicing the whole time.

“We were a little tired, a little slow. It just takes time. They way we practice, we’ll get there.”

The next conditioning test isn’t far away.

The Blugolds host Holmen, which was Division 1 state runner-up last season, on Tuesday. The Vikings have beaten the Blugolds 19 straight times and haven’t lost a conference dual meet since a 48-26 defeat at the hands of Sparta on Jan. 15, 2015.

The challenge is significant, and a victory could provide another spark of confidence for a team trying to not only qualify for the team state tournament for the first time but win it. The goals are long-term at Aquinas, and Stanek showed that by the way he eased his football players back onto the mat.

“You’re not going to win the state championship by bring them back that first week, but you could lose it,” Stanek said. “We want to be sure we’re bring everybody back the right way.”