High school wrestling: Logan/Central crowns three champs at Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Wis. — The Logan/Central co-op wrestling team finished second and had three individual champions at the Auburndale Invitational on Saturday.

Logan/Central posted a team score of 314½ that was only beaten by Crandon (374) and was better than 13 other teams.

Dylan Ellefson (15-0) pinned his way to the 152-pound finals before beating Crandon’s Cole Shepherd 6-0 to give his team its first champion.

Sam Veenstra (12-3, 160) and Eli Graewin (8-7, 220) followed Ellefson’s performance with titles of their own.

Veenstra won two of his matches by pin and needed just 51 seconds to finish Chequamegon’s Dominic Schmidt in the championship match. He advanced to the final by beating Crandon’s Carter Bissonette by technical fall in the semifinals and starting with a 58-second pin of Thorp’s Ben Heggemeier.

Graewin won his semifinal and championship matches via pin. He beat Royall’s Madden McCluskey in 3:53 for the championship after ending his semifinal against Auburndale’s Adam Dorshorst in 2:52.

Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor placed third among 16 teams with 302 points in a tournament won by Division 1 power Hartland Arrowhead (345½). Division 1 Kimberly was second.

The Catbirds advanced four wrestlers to the championship match and finished with four second-place performances. They also had four fourth-place finishers.

Jackson Roesler (6-3, 106), Brett Plomedahl (10-2, 113), Evan Wolfe (14-1, 145) and Cody Petersen (13-4, 160) all placed second. Wolfe came the closest to winning a title, dropping a 4-2 decision to Cedar Grove/Belgium’s undefeated Cael Erickson.

Landon Buehler (9-6, 106), Bradyn Glasspoole (7-4, 120), Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (8-7, 132) and Andy Johnson (11-3, 170) all finished fourth.

Efraim Ko (6-4, 160) wrestled to a fourth-place finish for Onalaska/Luther.

Minnesota Christmas Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Senior Parker Kratochvill advanced to the semifinal round but three touch matches led to a sixth-place finish to lead the Holmen contingent.

Kratochvill (10-3) pinned his way to the 152-pound semifinals before losing a 9-2 decision to Kasson-Mantorville’s Logan Vaughan (10-1), the eventual champion.

Sophomore Preston Kratochvill (10-4) added an eighth-place finish at 138 pounds for the Vikings, who entered eight wrestlers and scored 35 points.

Richland Center Invitational

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op placed third in a 16-team field with 228 points, while Tomah followed in fourth with 179½.

The Titans were led by championships from Tanner Andersen (11-0, 138) and Bradyn Lockington (8-3, 220). Andersen won twice by technical fall and once by major decision, and Lockington had three pins before handing Richland Center’s Teige Perkins a 10-7 loss in the finals.

Jackson Blaken (5-6, 132), Ben Peterson (6-5, 160) and Justice Vaaler (5-1, 195) added second-place finishes.

The Timberwolves were led by Gavin Finch (13-1), who won at 132. He advanced to the championship match with two pins before beating Blaken 10-1 in the final. Austin Gray (6-3, 106), Landen Bloom (3-2, 126) and Brady Lehnherr (9-2, 182) placed third for Tomah.

Westby, which placed eighth, crowned two champions in Brock Hoskins (16-1, 113) and Dylan Nottestad (18-0, 285). Nottestad had two pins and beat Ithaca/Weston’s Caleb Marchwick 8-3 in the championship bout.

Ethan Klinkner (7-3, 145) and Colin O’Neil (9-4, 160) both placed third for Cashton.

Badger State Tournament

MADISON — Viroqua placed ninth out of 18 teams and scored 110½ points at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Blackhawks were led by third-place finishes by Ethan Dobbs (10-2, 132) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (10-2, 152).

Dobbs had a pin before losing the semifinal and beat Waunakee's Coltan Nechvatal by technical fall (18-2 in 2:30) for third. Kemerling-Pelock had two pins before losing his semifinal bout and beat Iowa-Grant's Emerson Moen 7-2 for third.

Vinny Klum (6-7, 120) added a fourth-place finish for Viroqua.

FCLMC Holiday Tournament

HARMONY, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah's Joey Schreier came home with a championship by winning at 152 pounds.

Schreier pinned Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Wilson Nordquist in 2:59 to srat his tournament, then pinned Chatfield's Lukas Carrier in 24 seconds to qualify for the championship bout.

Schreier beat GMLOS's Braxten Wiste 17-4 for the title.

Spencer Mainz won twice and lost twice in his way to a fourth-place finish for the Lancers at 220.

