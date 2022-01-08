High school wrestling roundup: Calvin Hargrove second to lead La Crosse Aquinas at Cheesehead

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team placed 14th out of 28 teams with a score of 266½ points and had a pair of top-three finishers at the two-day Cheesehead Invitational.

Junior Calvin Hargrove advanced to the 160-pound finals, but Simley’s Travis Smith pinned him at 4 minutes, 50 seconds to win the championship. Hargrove (20-2) started his bracket with three pins before a 10-5 decision over Lockport’s Paul Kadlec (20-10).

He beat Millard South’s Henry Reilly (21-8) 6-5 in the semifinals before encountering Smith.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (21-1) suffered his first loss of the season but rebounded to place third. Fitzpatrick beat Hudson’s Liam Neitzel (23-4) by a 6-0 score in the placement match.

Fitzpatrick advanced to the semifinals, where he ran into Simley’s Brandon Moravi. Moravi advanced with a 4-1 victory, and Fitzpatrick qualified for the third-place match with a 10-4 victory over Arrowhead’s Collin McDowell (20-5).

Sophomore David Malin (17-4) and senior Riley Klar (15-7) added seventh-place finishes at 170 and 182, respectively.

Malin finished his tournament with a 49-second pin of Southeast Polk’s Brent Slade (19-7), and Klar, who won twice by pin, took seventh when Wisconsin Rapids’ Ashton Fischer (15-4) had to default due to injury.

Junior Tate Flege (18-5, 145) was 12th, and senior Will Hansen (10-11, 220) was 13th for the Blugolds, who were the top finishing Division 3 Wisconsin team at the tournament.

Lee Griffin Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. — Viroqua placed second with 100 points, and Westby (97½) was third out of 11 teams. Brookwood (61) was fifth, Blair-Taylor (52½) seventh, Onalaska/Luther (50) eighth and De Soto (49) ninth.

De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (25-1) won a 152-pound championship with three pins, and Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (17-7) and Blair-Taylor’s Brian Rogstad (14-10) matched the performance to win at 132 and 182, respectively. Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (16-3, 113) wrestled four matches and won all of them by pin.

Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek (17-3, 170), Viroqua’s Hadley Girardi (10-2, 195) and Westby’s Dominick Hansen (17-3, 138) also won individual championships. Viroqua’s Madi Zube (9-5) won her girls bracket.

Flanagan Invitational

CRESCO, Iowa — Caledonia/Houston finished fourth out of eight teams with 138 points.

Owen Denstad (20-3, 132), Cory Scanlan (16-5, 152) and Eric Mauss (13-8, 182) all placed second for the Warriors, while Braxton Lange (15-8, 106), Simon Syemour (17-8, 120), Isaac Blocker (23-4, 138), Tucker Ginther (18-3, 145) and Alec Weinbender (8-12, 170) finished third.

Bluejay Invitational

MERRILL, Wis. — Prairie du Chien ran up a team score of 400 that was good for third place in a field of 20 teams.

The Blackhakws advanced five to the finals, and junior Rhett Koenig and sophomore Jeremiah Avery won championships.

Koenig (22-1) won the title at 132, and Avery (9-3) pulled out the title at 152.

Koenig advanced to the finals with three pins, then handed Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Dolata a 20-8 loss in the championship bout. Avery had two pins and two decisions and beat Lakeland/Mercer’s Zane Grams (17-5) 6-2 in the finals.

Ryder Koenig (18-6, 126), Drew Hird (14-5, 138) and Maddox Cejka (10-6, 160) all placed second for Prairie du Chien, while Drake Ingham (4-1, 113), Luke Kramer (18-5, 145) and Blake Thiry (20-4, 182) were third.

Lancaster Invitational

LANCASTER, Wis. — Sparta was fifth out of eight teams with a score of 180½.

Junior Brock Connelly (13-3) won the championship with three straight pins to close out the 170 bracket.

Devon Lietzau (13-4, 120), Carson Kelsey (8-4, 160) and Tye Klass (12-5, 182) all placed second for the Spartans.

Fred Lehrke Invitational

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Tomah placed fifth with 175 points in a 10-team tournament won by River Falls (334).

The Timberwolves had four second-place finishes in bracketed competition and two thirds.

Landen Bloom (7-7, 120), Gavin Finch (22-5, 132), Logan Boulton (14-7, 145) and Tanner Matthias (14-11, 195) all finished second for Tomah.

Dragon Duals

OSSEO, Wis. — Black River Falls won two matchups and lost two.

The Tigers lost to Independence/Gilmanton 36-35 and Osseo-Fairchild 35-30 and beat Mondovi 48-29 and Arcadia 41-39.

Senior Jack McCormick (18-2) won twice by pin and twice by technical fall while wrestling three times at 138 and once at 145.

