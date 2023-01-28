High school wrestling roundup: Fitzpatrick, Hargrove, Martin lead Blugolds

KASSON, Minn. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team won three duals and lost two at the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational on Saturday.

The Blugolds beat Owatonna 53-21, Byron 55-16 and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 69-6 and lost to Shakopee 43-26 and Kasson-Mantorville 34-26.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (30-1) went unbeaten at 113 pounds, and senior Calvin Hargrove (25-6) did the same at 170. Freshman Tyson Martin (27-6) won all of his matches while wrestling at 195 and 220.

Terry Conklin Duals

LODI, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor closed out with four dual victories after a 47-12 first-round loss to Lodi.

The Catbirds beat Evansville 40-35, Saint Croix Central 42-36, De Pere 63-18 and Kenosha Indian Trail 81-0.

Seniors Bradyn Glasspoole and Luke Noel both went 5-0 for West Salem/Bangor. Glasspoole (35-5) had four pins at 120, and all of them came in the first period. Noel (16-1) had three pins at 195.

Trevor Arentz (30-7, 152) and Andy Johnson (32-9, 170, 182) both went 4-1 for the Catbirds.

Wisconsin Dells Invitational

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Logan/Central co-op placed 10th out of 13 teams with 83 points.

Daylin Haney (27-10) led Logan/Central with a second-place finish at 145, while Jayden Delao (22-13) finished fourth at 182.

Deerfield Scramble

DEERFIELD, Wis. — De Soto placed seventh out of 19 teams with 363 points in a meet won by Stoughton (489).

Seth Greeno (32-11, 152) led the Pirates with a third-place finish, while Trenton Baldwin (21-17), Peyton Crager (24-18) and Justin Obert (17-19, 182) placed fourth at 145, 160 and 182, respectively.

Independence/Gilmanton Invitational

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Westby finished second in the team points with 133½ — losing only to Clear Lake — while Garrett Vatland (29-7) was named the tournament MVP by winning a title over an opponent with one previous loss.

Vatland won the 145-pound final over Clear Lake’s Tyler Sunday (37-2) via 8-5 decision. Vatland had a pair of pins on the day, including a 9-second victory in the opening round.

Jayden Geier (31-10) won Westby another individual title at 113, pinning Cera Philson (18-7) of Thorp/Owen-Withee at 3:29 after collecting a pair of decisions.

Ty Nottestad (30-12) was the runner up at 195, losing in the finals by 7-4 decision to Bryan Rogstad (29-9) of Blair-Taylor. Rogstad was one of two Wildcats taking home individual titles as Jackson Shramek (36-2) claimed the 182 title, winning by 14-5 major decision over Whitehall’s Eric Klienhans (17-5).

Gunar Koxlien (21-16) at 152 and Ryan Flynn (24-12) at 138 each won third-place matches for Blair-Taylor as the Wildcats finished seventh with a team score of 115½.

SWC

Conference Duals

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien went unbeaten with wins over River Valley (56-9), Belmont/Platteville (61-15), Lancaster (72-0), Dodgeville (66-18) and Richland Center (64-15).

Drake Ingham (24-8, 126), Ryder Koenig (22-7, 132), Rhett Koenig (35-2, 138), Luke Ramer (35-4, 152), Jeremiah Avery (34-6, 160), , Brogan Brewer (30-6, 170), Bryce Lenzendorf (19-12, 182), Blake Thiry (34-2, 195, 220) all went 5-0 for the Blackhawks.