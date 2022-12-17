High school wrestling roundup: Holmen girls win at Badger State

MADISON -- The Holmen High School girls wrestling team won its second championship in as many weeks with a victory at the Badger State Invitational on Saturday.

The Vikings wrestled to a team score of 120 to hold off runner-up Milwaukee Ronald Reagan (96) and third-place Milton (86) at the Alliant Energy Center.

Nora Lee opened with a forfeit before pinning all three of her opponents and winning the 100-pound championship. Lee's longest match was ended in 42 seconds — a quarterfinal win over Lake Geneva Badger's Aalyia Herrera — and she beat New Berlin West's Camila Garay in 41 seconds in the final.

Maddie Hall and Evelyn Vetsch added third-place finishes at 145 and 152, respectively, for Holmen, which won the Husky Invitational in Eau Claire, Wis., last weekend.

Hall won twice by pin and finished her placement match in 3:55 over Kickapoo/La Farge's Gianni Boebel.

Vetsch needed just 1 minute to take care of Lake Ganeva Badger's Aleska Salter after a 2-1 semifinal setback at the hands of Lomira's Kara Kluge.

Kassidy Ochs was also fourth at 138 for Holmen.

BOYS WRESTLING

Badger State Invitational

MADISON — Cole Fitzpatrick (17-1) from Central/Logan won the third-place match at 138 over Logan Defilippo of Wilmot by a 6-0 decision. Central/Logan also had a fourth-place finish at 182 from Jayden Delao (12-6).

Five Viroqua wrestlers placed in their brackets. The best result was a fourth place at 132 by Ethan Dobbs (11-4).

Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor won the team championship (372½) by topping second-place Kimberly (345) and had two individual champions.

Elijah Schniepp-Duffy (9-2) went unbeaten at 113 and pinned Beaver Dam’s Rolando Trevino in 3:40 for one championship, and Miles Olson (11-4) won five matches at 195 with a pin of Kimberly’s Owen Ott in 3:18 for the title.

Teghan Moore (16-2, 106) and Bradyn Glasspoole (16-2, 120) added second-place finishes, and Caden Anderson (12-7, 138), Trevor Arentz (15-3, 160) and Cody Petersen (14-5, 170) all placed third for the Catbirds.

Bryce Buchanan (14-4, 152) and Jackson Hughes (13-7, 160) picked up fifth-place individual finishes for Onalaska/Luther.

Richland Center Invitational

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro’s Ben Peterson (11-0) won the title at 170 as the Mustangs finished second in team points.

Peterson won a 6-3 decision over Rylee Wanek of Riverdale in the finals. Jackson Blaken (8-3) took second at 138 pounds for the co-op team while four more earned third-place finishes.

Cashton’s Austin Culpitt (12-4) made the finals at 285 before losing to undefeated Isaac Bunker of Monroe in the finals to earn second, the best Eagles individual finish of the day.

Tomah also had a best finish of second thanks to a finals appearance by 152-pounder Gavin Finch (14-2), who lost in a 7-5 decision to Jaxon Busse of Iowa Grant/Highland. Cameron Finch (12-4) also gave the Timberwolves a third-place finish at 132.

Only two Westby wrestlers placed, but both were top three finishers in their respective tournaments. Jayden Geier (12-6) lost in the finals at 113 while Ty Nottestad (12-7) won a third-place match in sudden victory.

Minnesota Christmas Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Holmen’s best finish was ninth place at 126 by Turner Campbell (8-2), who won the placement match against Willmar’s Ivan Mares by a 7-0 decision.

Matt McBride (11-5) finished 10th at 152, while two wrestlers — Andrew Weiss (10-4) at 145 and Ron White (11-4) at 220 — placed 11th.