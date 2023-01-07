High school wrestling roundup: Holmen, PdC go 1-2 on first day of The Clash XX

Both the Holmen and Prairie du Chienj wrestling teams won one match and lost two during the second session of The Clash XX at the La Crosse Center on Friday.

The Vikings recorded a 41-23 consolation victory over North Scott (Iowa) after dropping a 46-30 decision to Joliet Catholic (Ill.) in the first round of Bracket C. Holmen closed out Friday with a 39-29 loss to Apple Valley (Minn.).

The Blackhawks began Bracket C with a 39-29 win over Apple Valley before losing 49-23 to Osage (Iowa) and 34-25 to Stillwater (Minn.).

Prairie du Chien finished fourth and Holmen sixth in the bracket and will compete in round-robin duals in Division 4 and 6, respectively, on Saturday.

The Vikings will wrestle at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to determine their champion, and Prairie du Chien will compete at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Junior Preston Kratochvill (10-2) had three pins at 138 pounds to lead Holmen. Matt McBride (20-9) also won three times at 152, and Turner Campbell (18-4) did the same at 126.

Senior and three-time WIAA Division 2 state champion Rhett Koenig (19-1) went unbeaten in three matches at 138 to lead Prairie du Chien. Jeremiah Avery (19-4) went 3-0 at 160, Blake Thiry (21-1) accepted one forfeit and one once at 195 and once at 220, and Drake Ingham was 3-0 at 126.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central, Elkader invitational

ELKADER, Iowa — Holmen placed fifth out of 30 teams with a score of 89 and had an individual champion in sophomore Anna Starsser.

Strasser won at 125 followed up a first-round bye with two pins before beating Claire Koester of North Fayette (Iowa) 4-0 in the championship bout. Strasser pinned Waukon's Jada Bushaw in 1:37 in the quarterfinal and Sumner-Frederickburg's Isabel Christensen at 2:50 in the semifinal.

Strasser was one of five place-winners for the Vikings. Nora Lee was third at 100, Alexa Szak fourth at 155, Evelyn Vetsch fifth at 145 and Haley Hopkins seventh at 110.

Lee, Hopkins, Josye Olson (120) and Strasser all had two pins. Vetsch had four.

De Soto's Hailey Yaktin finished fourth at 110.