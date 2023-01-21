High school wrestling roundup: Holmen takes title at Sparta Invitational

SPARTA — The Holmen High School wrestling team won the Sparta Invitational, finishing with a team score of 244.5 and taking home an individual title at 138 pounds.

Preston Kratochvill (22-2) won the 138 title with a 12-1 major decision victory over Brett Franklin (29-8) of Marshfield. Four other Vikings wrestlers — Turner Campbell (28-6) at 126, Matt McBride (28-10) at 152, Benson Swatek (16-10) at 170 and Benson Swatek (16-10) at 220 — all made their respective finals but had to settle for runner-up.

Sparta finished fourth in their home invite, winning the 285 title with Cadence Zwiefel (26-6) taking a 7-6 decision over Marshfield’s Adrian Kruger (25-15). Brock Connelly (17-15) finished second at 160 with a finals loss by pin in 3:11 to Garrett Willuweit (33-6) from Marshfield. Devon Lietzau (27-4) at 126 and Emmett Brooks (25-11) at 170 each added third-place finishes to their resume.

Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek (31-2) won the 182 title by pinfall in 3:50 over Bennett Rhodes (15-11) from Reedsburg. The Wildcats finished sixth in the team points.

Ethan Dobbs (25-6) gave Viroqua a title at 126, pinning Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Derek Zschernitz (22-6) in 1:44 as his team finished ninth.

Arcadia Invitational

ARCADIA — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op won two individual titles and finished first in the Arcadia Invitational.

Braydon Lockington (13-1) won all three of his matches by pinfall at 220, including the final in 3:41 over Axel Tegels (18-15) of Cadott. David Hiles (14-4) won the title at 126 with a 12-3 major decision over Maverick Kostrzak (26-10) from St. Croix Central.

Koda Purney (16-11) at 113, Jackson Blaken (28-8) at 132 and Carson Koss (23-7) at 145 each finished second for G-E-T/Mel-Min. Ben Peterson (26-3) won his third-place match at 170 via pin at 1:56 over teammate and reserve wrestler Calvin Davis (12-7).

Arcadia finished sixth in team points with a best finish from Eric Bustos (23-9), who fell in the 285 final against Independence/Gilmanton’s Jacobo Medina (30-2) by pinfall in 29 seconds. Two Raiders wrestlers — Hunter Fitzpatrick (26-6) at 132 and Martin Aguilar (18-12) at 182 — won third-place bouts.

Bryce Buchanan (29-8) of Onalaska gave the Hilltoppers, who finished eighth, their best finish of second with a finals loss to Tristan Drier (27-2) of Cadott by major decision 9-1.

Cashton Eagle Invite

CASHTON — In their home invite, Cashton won five individual titles and the team championship.

At 195, Jack Schlesner (9-14) won each of his four matches by pinfall for the title. Austin Culpitt (27-9) earned three pinfalls on his way to the 285 title.

Ethan Klinkner (19-9) won the 160 title by 13-0 major decision over Madison East’s Justin Russell (16-14) while Colin O`Neil (27-5) won the 170 championship. Jack Schreier (16-9) took the 182 title with a pinfall and decision win. Parker Mlsna (21-12) at 106 and Thomas Dreger (2-1) at 113 each took second for the Eagles.

Black River Falls won an individual title en route to a fourth-place team finish. Sullivan King (19-10) won the 220 title with three pins and a major decision while Sander King (12-11) took second at 152.

Wausau East Invitational

WAUSAU, Wis. — The La Crosse Logan/Central co-op finished 11th at the Wausau East Lumberjack Invite with one wrestler making a championship round.

Jayden Delao (20-11) made the 182 final, losing to Stratford’s Jackson Ormond (30-1) by pinfall in 4:48. Delao won his two other tournament contests by pin in the first round.

Donovan Yang (21-10) finished third at 113 with a third-place match win over Colin Cournoyer (26-6) from Stratford, pinning him at 4:48. At 145, Daylin Haney (24-9) also finished third with a win in his third-place match against Marathon’s Derek Vesely (16-6) by a 11-1 major decision.

St. Croix Interstate Classic

ST. CROIX, Wis. — Andy Johnson (26-8) won the 170 title for West Salem/Bangor with a 7-0 decision win over Zack Peterson (16-3) of River Falls.

Johnson won each of his prior two contests by pinfall. The West Salem/Bangor co-op also had three third-place finishes from Bradyn Glasspoole (28-5, 120), Trevor Arentz (24-6, 152) and Cody Petersen (26-9, 160).

Terry Kramer Open

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Prairie du Chien won the team title at Fort Atkinson’s tournament while also claiming five individual titles.

Rhett Koenig (30-2) went to an ultimate tiebreaker in the 138 finals against Owen Seffrood (35-2) from Darlington, eventually coming out on top 3-2. Jeremiah Avery (29-6) beat another Darlington wrestler, Maddox Goebel (30-10), by 3-2 decision for the title at 160.

At 170, Brogan Brewer (25-6) won his final by decision after a trio of pins. Blake Thiry (29-2) earned two sub-45 seconds pins and a major decision before winning the 195 title by pinfall.

Mason Hird (20-7) won the 120 title by disqualification after winning a major decision and three matches by pinfall, all in under 90 seconds.

Three other Blackhawks made finals and took home second place, including Ryder Koenig (17-7, 132), Luke Kramer (30-4, 152) and Bryce Lenzendorf (14-12, 182).

Pine Island Tournament

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah sent three wrestlers to the Pine Island Tournament with Cole Becker (5-11) having a team-best finish of fourth.