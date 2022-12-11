High school wrestling roundup: PdC wins big matches at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Prairie du Chien wrestling team followed up a big win over Holmen on Thursday by sweeping through the competition and winning the Devils Duals in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

The Blackhawks beat Reedsburg 57-12, D.C. Everest 60-6 and Shiocton 57-13 to qualify for a championship dual against Aquinas. Prairie du Chien emerged with a 40-31 win over the Blugolds for the title.

Aquinas built an early lead in the championship dual, but Prairie du Chien posted wins from 120 pounds through 152. Aquinas junior David Malin beat Brogan Brewer 12-4 at 182, and PdC sophomore Blake Thiry posted a 13-2 win over Brady Lehnerr at 220 in a couple of matches from that dual.

Mason Hird (120), Mason Baumgartner (132) Rhett Koenig (138, 145), Drew Hird (145, 152), Luke Kramer (152, 160) and Thiry (195, 220) all went 5-0 for Prairie du Chien.

Aquinas beat Cadott 52-21, Freedom 45-24, Marshfield 39-31 and Fond du Lac 73-6.

Roger Flege (106, 113), Jake Fitzpatrick (113, 120), Malin (182) and Tyson Martin (195, 220) all went 5-0 for the Blugolds.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro won two duals and lost three. Ben Peterson (170, 182) went 5-0.

Tomah Scramble

TOMAH – Sparta was second (285½), Tomah third (274) and Cashton fourth (245) out of 17 teams. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona won at 348.

Devon Lietzau (10-0) and Cadence Zwiefel (92) won at 126 and 285, respectively, for the Spartans, who also had a runner-up finisher in Landon Connelly (9-2, 106).

Cameron Finch (9-3, 132) and Gavin Finch (11-1, 162) won championships for the Timberwolves, and Kaleb Klinkner (7-3, 126b) and Colin O’Neill (8-2, 170) won titles for the Eagles.

Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Holmen placed eighth out of 33 teams to lead local entrants at Eau Claire North.

The Vikings were led by a third-place finish from Turner Campbell (4-1) at 132 and fourth-place performances from Andrew Weiss (8-2, 145) and Ron White (8-2, 220). Holmen scored 216 points in a meet won by Simley (Minn.) with 577.

Jackson Shramek (8-1) went 3-1 and advanced to the title match at 195 before Stratford's Jackson Ormond (12-) won 8-6 in sudden victory.

Logan/Central Invitational

West Salem/Bangor placed second to Hudson in a field of 14 teams at Logan by accumulating a team score of 472.

Hudson won the meet at 520½, and Logan/Central was fifth at 305½.

Teghan Moore (11-0) and Bradyn Glasspoole (10-1) won championships for the Catbirds at 106 and 120, respectively. Mason Chambers (4-1, 126), Trevor Arentz (10-1, 160) and Andy Johnson (10-1, 182) added second-place points.

Moore and Chambers both won three matches by pin.

Cole Fitzpatrick (12-0) won four matches by pin and another by major decision to win at 138 for Logan/Central, and Bryce Buchanan (9-2) had four pins to win the 152 bracket for Onalaska/Luther. Dyan Powell (9-1) had three pins and won 126 for Brookwood.

Bobcat Duals

EPWORTH, Iowa – The Caledonia co-op placed third by winning three duals and losing two.

Aiden Burns (106) and Tucker Ginther (145) went 5-0 for the Warriors. Braxton Lange and Ayden Goetzinger were 4-0 at 126 and 195, respectively.