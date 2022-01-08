High school wrestling: Saint Michael-Albertville wins The Clash XIX

Jimmy Heil gave teammate Jed Wester the chance, and the Saint Michael-Albertville High School sophomore seized it Saturday night at the La Crosse Center.

Heil's pin at 152 pounds set up Wester for the hero role, and Wester's response was an 8-0 major decision at 160 that gave the Knights a championship at The Clash XIX.

Wester beat Vacaville (Calif.) sophomore Arjun Nagra in the final bout of a 35-30 victory that included wins for Saint Michael-Albertville in the final three matches.

The Knights won all three of their dual meets on Friday to qualify for the Division 1 bracket, then swept that competition Saturday to win the prestigious wrestling tournament for the first time since 2013.

"We couldn't ask for a better hammer to close it out for us at the end," STMA coach Josh Joriman said of Wester, who is ranked third individually for the state's No. 1 Class AAA team. "He's a hard working guy, and it's great to see that work out on the mat for him."

Wester's finisher was set up by both Cole Becker at 145 and Heil. Becker's 6-4 decision over Ethan Burch cut Vacaville's lead to 30-22 with three matches to go.

Heil pinned Jason Brauning in 1 minute, 15 seconds to put the Knights ahead for the first time against a team ranked eighth in California and winner against Waverly-Shell Rock and Jackson County Central in previous Saturday duals.

The Knights started the second day with wins over the same two teams to make the final matchup for the true championship. Becker and Heil made sure the last match was for all the marbles, too.

Staley (Mo.) won the Division 2 bracket with a 38-36 win over second-place Bettendorf (Iowa), and Marshfield won the Division 3 bracket with a 40-34 victory over second-place Shakopee (Minn.).

Liberty (Ariz.) swept through Division 4 with a 36-24 win over second-place Thompson (Ala.), and Northfield (Minn.) won the Division 5 bracket by virtue of a 36-24 victory over second-place Holmen. Wayzata (Minn.) slipped by Glenbard North (Ill.) 39-33 to win Division 6.

The Vikings put together their second straight 2-1 performance for that second-place finish in the Division 5 bracket. Holmen beat New Prague (Minn.) 41-26 and North Scott (Iowa ) 41-25 before the loss to Northfield.

Senior Carson Westcott and freshman Turner Campbell won three matches for Holmen.

Campbell pinned all three of his opponents, and he finished two of those matches in less than a minute. Westcott posted two decisions and one major decision.

Junior Andrew Weiss (132), senior Branson Beers (160) and junior Ron White (285) all won twice for the Vikings.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro came back from a winless first day to split two duals.

The Titans dropped a 45-23 dual to Klein (Texas) before coming back and beating Stewartville 51-23.

Tanner Andersen (138), Carson Koss (152), Justice Vaaler (195) and Bradyn Lockington (220) won twice for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro. Koss won twice by pin, and Anderson recorded a pin and technical fall.

