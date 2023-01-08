High school wrestling: Team champs crowned at The Clash XX

The Aquinas High School wrestling team won one of three matchups during the final session of The Clash XX national duals at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The Blugolds won two of three on Friday to finish third in its bracket and get a spot in the Division 3 bracket for Saturday. Aquinas wrestled the third-place teams form the other three eight-team brackets and finished with a two-day record of 3-3 against elite competition.

Aquinas began on Saturday with a 37-27 loss to Stillwater (Minn.), then beat Hersey (Ill.) 40-29 and lost to New Prague (Minn.) 44-23.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (20-1) closed out The Clash with three pins on Saturday. Senior Tate Flege (19-2) also went unbeaten with a pin, a major decision and decision at 160.

Junior David Malin (20-2) won once at 195 and twice at 182 during the final session and -- like Fitzpatrick and Flege -- completed the two-day event without a loss.

Prairie du Chien went 2-1 in the Division 4 bracket during the evening session. The Blackhawks beat Washington (Ill.) 30-29, lost to Vacaville (Calif.) 39-22 and beat Glenbard North (Ill.) 41-28.

Brogan Brewer (17-5, 182 and 195) was the only unbeaten wrestler for the Blackhawks on Saturday. Rhett Koenig (21-2) went 5-1 over the two days and lost a major decision to Washington's Kannon Webster when he wrestled up at 145.

Saint Albert-Michaelville (Minn.) won the Division 1 team championship for the second straight year, and Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) won Division 2. New Prague won Division 3 and Vacaville Division 4.

The Division 5 champ was Dover-Eyota, and Caledonia/Houston won Division 6. Bemidji (Minn.) won Division 7 and Liberty (Ariz.) Division 8.