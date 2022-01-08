High school wrestling: The Clash XIX

The Holmen High School wrestling team will compete with New Prague (Minn.), Northfield (Minn.) and North Scott (Iowa) Saturday during the second day of The Clash XIX at the La Crosse Center.

The Vikings own two of three duals during Friday's bracket competition and will compete in a round-robin format Saturday in duals at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The second day of The Clash will be separated into two sessions with top teams from Friday's brackets competing at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro lost all three of its duals on Friday and has been placed in the seventh bracket. It opens by wrestling Klein (Texas) with a victory moving the Titans into a matchup with Rochester Mayo.

Bracket champions from Friday were Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa), Vacaville (Calif.), Jackson County Central (Minn.) and Saint Michael Albertville (Minn.). They are grouped together for duals in the later session.

Second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from Friday also compete in duals for the second session.

Apple Valley (Minn.), Bettendorf (iowa), Staley (Mo.) and Anoka (Minn.) are in the second bracket, while Owatonna (Minn.), Marshfield, Shakopee (Minn.) and Hersey (Ill.) are in the third.

The fourth bracket includes Washington (Ill.), Thompson (Ala.), Liberty (Ariz.) and Ankeny Centennial (Iowa).

Holmen's fifth bracket will also compete simultaneously with the sixth bracket consisting of Dover-Eyota (Minn.), Wayzata (Minn.), Bolivar (Mo.) and Glenbard North (Ill.).

