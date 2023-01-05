High school wrestling: The Clash XX takes over the La Crosse Center

They are four local wrestling teams that just put them through the challenges that accompany competing in the Bi-State Classic.

But Aquinas, Caledonia/Houston, Holmen and Prairie du Chien spent the week gearing up for challenges of a much different level this weeks as part of the The Clash XX at the La Crosse Center.

The national dual tournament made the move from Rochester, Minn., to La Crosse last year and continues Friday and Saturday with four eight-team brackets for boys teams and one eight-team bracket for girls teams from around the country.

Aquinas and Caledonia will compete in Bracket B with first-round duals beginning at 9 a.m. Friday and ensuing duals at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with matchups determined through winners and losers.

Aquinas opens against Becker (Minn.) and will match up with the winner or loser advancing to face the same from a Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) vs. Faribault (Minn.) opener. Caledonia starts with Washington (Ill.) and faces either Marian Central Catholic (Ill.) or Hastings (Minn.) in its second dual.

Holmen and Prairie du Chien have been placed in Bracket C and have dual meets at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday.

The Vikings meet Joliet Catholic (Ill.) in the first round, with either Stillwater (Minn.) or North Scott (Iowa) up next. The Blackhawks square off with Apple Valley (Minn.) before matching up with either Osage (Iowa) or Rochester Mayo (Minn.) in the consolation or championship bracket.

Saint Michael-Albertville (Minn.) won last year’s team championship and is back at the event in Bracket A. The Knights have an opening dual against Oak Park and River Forest (Ill.) at 9 a.m. Friday.

There are competing teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Connecticut, Missouri, Arizona and California at this year’s event.

Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) senior Ryder Block (10-0), Stillwater senior Ryder Rogotzke (18-0) and Joliet Catholic junior Dillan Johnson (20-0) all enter The Clash with No. 3 national rankings from FloWrestling.

Block competes at 138, Rogotzke at 182 and Johnson at 285. Block is committed to the University of Iowa and Rogotzke to Ohio State.

New Prague (Minn.) has a pair in the top five with senior Koy Buesgens (17-0) fourth at 145 and senior Joey Novak (15-1) fifth at 195.

Saint Michael-Albertsville has sixth-ranked sophomore Landon Robideau (16-0) at 132, and Waverly-Shell Rock comes to town with 11th-ranked and Iowa State-bound McCrae Hagerty (8-1) at 195 and 19th-ranked Jake Walker (8-2) at 285.