The competition for which high school wrestlers in Wisconsin have trained for months begins Saturday with regional meets in three divisions.

Some are looking at the bracketed events through the eyes of individuals and some through the eyes of a team, but the bottom line is that not producing on Saturday can lead to a season ending sooner than desired.

Aquinas is a team that views the WIAA Division 3 regional it will host at the Reinhart Athletic Complex from many angles. The most important, coaches and wrestlers will tell you, is winning the team championship and qualifying for a sectional dual on Tuesday.

The third-ranked Blugolds have been pushing to qualify for the team state tournament for a couple of years, and they will have to outscore all of their opponents to get the chance to win semifinal and championship duals in Cashton.

Holmen has qualified for six consecutive Division 1 team state tournaments and won seven straight regional titles heading into the regional it hosts at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Saturday.

That regional will also be where West Salem/Bangor makes its debut as a Division 1 program after spending previous seasons in Division 2. The Catbirds have a balanced lineup that should make them contenders with the Vikings.

There should be some really good competition at the Division 2 Richland Center Regional with both Prairie du Chien and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro in the field. The top-ranked Blackhawks and Titans both have deep lineups able to score a lot of points.

The winning team at every regional qualifies for team sectionals on Tuesday, while the top four individuals at each weight qualify for individual sectionals on Feb. 18.