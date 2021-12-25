Holiday tournaments: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team gears up for next challenge

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has prided itself in finding good challenges during the regular season.

Coach Dave Donarski has scheduled recent games against Iowa's Dowling Catholic with current Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark, and the Blugolds prevailed against her. He also set his team up with two games against Minnesota's Hopkins and Paige Bueckers, now a star for the UConn Huskies.

That tradition continues Tuesday when Aquinas travels to Watertown, Wis., for a couple of big games. The first is against defending Division 1 state champion Germantown and junior Kamorea Arnold, who was being recruited by the top Division I programs in the country before committing to UConn last month. It tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Arnold is averaging 23.3 points and 8.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Warhawks (6-3), who have won three straight games since a loss to Brookfield East.

She represents a significant obstacle for the Blugolds (7-1), who follow up the Germantown game with a 4 p.m. matchup against Division 2 Greenfield (7-2) on Wednesday.

Three local basketball teams will put undefeated records on the line by hosting tournaments this week.

The Aquinas boys (6-0) had Thursday night's game against Arcadia called off, but it plays Poynette at 7:15 p.m. Monday with its eyes set on Tuesday's championship game against either G-E-T or Richland Center, who meet in Monday's first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

The Blugolds have been led this season by senior Quinn Miskowski, who averages 17.5 points per game. Will Skemp adds 12 ppg and Jackson Flottmeyer 11.2 ppg and a team-high 10 rebounds per game.

The Blugolds are playing just their second and third games of the season at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The RedHawks, of course, bring star sophomore Cody Schmitz to town with a 38-point scoring average. He scored 61 points in a season-opening win over Sparta. He is coming off a 34-point performance in a win over Holmen.

Both West Salem's girls (10-0) and boys (5-0) basketball teams will host tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Panthers play boys games against Spooner at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Maple Northwestern at 6 p.m Wednesday. The girls team plays Mondovi in the second of two Tuesday semifinals at 6 p.m. La Crescent-Hokah plays Logan at 2 p.m. in the first with consolation and championship games scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday.

Westby's girls and West Salem's boys hockey team also host holiday tournaments this week.

The Norsemen (5-5) play Mauston at 5 p.m. Monday and then either Kickapoo or Royall on a consolation (5:30 p.m.) or championship (7:15 p.m.) game on Tuesday.

The Panthers (4-5) host Northalnd Pines at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then play either Amery or Waunakee in the consolation (noon) or championship (3 p.m.) game on Wednesday at the Panther Den.

