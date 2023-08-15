VIROQUA -- The Holmen High School girls tennis team had little trouble opening its season with a pair of victories at the Viroqua Triangular on Tuesday.

The Vikings beat Viroqua 7-0 and Mauston 6-1 and won 12 of their matches in straight sets.

Hanna Thao beat Viroqua's Lanie Nemes 75, 6-2 and Mauston's Sophie Grzenia 6-3, 6-0 to get through the day unbeaten at No. 1 singles.

Holmen's No1 doubles team of Ellie Euler and Hailey Olson also won twice with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Viroqua's Teagan Madigan and Emily Zube and a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8 victory over Mauston's Aubrey

Harsimranpreet Virk was 2-0 for Holmen while playing No. 3 singles. She beat Viroqua's Maisie Montemurno 6-1, 6-1 and Mauston's Natalie Anderson 6-0, 6-2.

Holmen's No. 2 doubles team of Ava Ladwig and Parc Tande may have been the most dominant performers of the day after beating Voroqua's Bree Grant and Sophie Buros 6-0, 6-0 and Mauston's Kayla Pederson and Abbie Morris 6-1, 6-1.

Mauston 6, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA -- The Blackhawks picked up a win from Lanie Nemes, who beat Mauston's Sophie Grzenia 6-4, 6-0.

Bay Port Invitational

Onalaska Luther 6, Shawano 1

Bay Port 6, Onalaska Luther 1

New Richmond 6, Onalaska Luther 1

BAY PORT, Wis. -- Clara Baudek and Allison Buege won twice at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.

Baudek and Buege beat New Richmond's Etta Carlson and Amber Stevens 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 and Shawano's Natalee Jung and Maddigan Bakeburg 6-0, 6-0.

Baraboo 5, Central 2

The RiverHawks picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in a home loss.

Katie Johnson beat Madelyn Casey 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 at No 1, and Allison Culp handed Kelsey Kurtenbach a 6-0, 6-0 setback at No 2.

Reedsburg 7, Logan 0

The Rangers had their best chance to win at No. 2 doubles, but the team of Lola Xiong and Jaida Degenhardt came up on the short end of a three-set loss.

GIRLS GOLF

G-E-T Invitational

TREMPEALEAU -- Holmen and Tomah's No. 1 team tied for second place with team scores of 396 in an eight-team meet at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.

Tomah's No. 2 team shot a 421, Onalaska a 425, Aquinas a 427, Black River Falls a 487 and G-ET a 489 in a meet won by Prescott (341).

Westby/Viroqua sophomore Maddi Fletcher shot an 80 to clip Tomah sophomore Karma Hasselberger by one stroke to win medalist honors. Aquinas junior Tennysen Makepeace shot an 86 to place seventh individually.