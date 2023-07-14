De Soto High School football players Bryce Grelle and Evan Pedretti got things started for the Coulee Region on Friday, but seven more local players will showcase their skills Saturday in two more games that gather the state’s top graduated seniors.

Grelle and Pedretti represented their school in the WFCA 8-player all-star game at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Friday night. Both were nominated to play for the South team against its counterparts from the North.

An assortment of players — four from La Crosse schools — will play in Saturday games between teams separated into two divisions.

Aquinas is the most represented with three players on the North roster of the Small Division. Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, inside linebacker Calvin Hargrove and outside linebacker Damien Lee will team up for the last time after helping the Blugolds win two consecutive WIAA Division 5 state championships.

They are joined by coaches Tom Lee and Steve Kramer, who make up a quarter of the team’s coaching staff. Lee is the head coach and Kramer one of seven assistants.

West Salem defensive back Brennan Kennedy and Prairie du Chien kicker Joey Xiya will oppose them as part of the South roster.

The game between Small Division teams begins at noon, and Large Division teams take the field at 4 p.m.

Central defensive back Boston Brindley and Onalaska wide receiver Nicky Odom will suit of the the North team in the Large Division game. Cenral assistant coach Kevin Colburn is an assistant on the North staff.

Flottmeyer and Hargrove were two of the Tribune’s four co-players of the year after last fall’s title run.

Flottmeyer, a Winona State University commit, passed for 2,651 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for seven touchdowns as a senior. Hargrove was part of 163 tackles — 94 solo — and rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught five TD passes.

Lee was also in in 183 stops and made 21 of them behind the line of scrimmage. He dropped the opposing quarterback for losses 12½ times.

Kennedy helped the Panthers become Division 3 state runner-up as both a defensive back and wide receiver. He had six interceptions and returned one of them for a touchdown to go with 899 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Xiya was good on 43 of 54 attempts at extra points and kicked three field goals of at least 40 yards in helping Prairie du Chien to the Division 4 state semifinals.

Brindley and Odom were also big plays waiting to happen last fall.

Brindley finished his career with 16 interceptions and recorded nine of them as a senior. He allowed just four completed passes and added six touchdown runs and four touchdown catches on the offensive side.

Odom had 88 receptions for 1,235 yards and and 10 touchdowns as the Hilltoppers won the MVC and advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals. He also returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns for touchdowns.