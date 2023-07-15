OSHKOSH, Wis. — Aquinas High School graduate Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 65 yards and two touchdowns to lead the North to a 44-12 victory over the South in one of three Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games this weekend.

Flottmeyer, playing in a game designated to players from schools in Divisions 4 through 7, completed 7 of 12 passes and threw one touchdown pass in the first quarter and another in the third during Saturday's first game at Titan Stadium.

The Winona State University commit also rushed seven times for 32 yards and reached the end zone on a touchdown run in second quarter and a conversion run in the fourth as his team put the finishing touch on the victory.

Flottmeyer completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Little Chute's Hunter Thiel to break a scoreless tie, and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown for a 22-0 lead in the second quarter.

Flottmeyer's final touchdown pass covered 3 yards and was caught by Baldwin-Woodville's Eli Coenen.

Aquinas linebacker Calvin Hargrove made an unassisted tackle for the North, and West Salem's Brennan Kennedy made an assisted tackle for the South.

LARGE DIVISION: The North beat the South 49-7 as players from schools in Divisions 1-3 played in the final game on Saturday.

Central senior Boston Brindley intercepted a pass for the North, and Onalaska's Nicky Odom caught two passes for 16 yards for the North.

Odom's big catch went for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and gave his team a 35-7 lead.

8-PLAYER: The North beat the South 74-12 on Friday, but De Soto's Evan Pedretti was the one who kept it from being a shutout.

Pedretti completed an 88-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter and added a 1-yard touchdown run later in the second for the South.

Pedretti completed 12 of 17 passes for 221 yards, the touchdown and one interception. He also completed a conversion pass and lost 6 yards in six rushing attempts for a team that lost 103 yards on 36 attempts to run the ball and made one unassisted tackle.