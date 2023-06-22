Opposing pitchers didn't want much to do with Logan High School senior Jazzy Davis as a hitter during the spring season.

Over the course of 19 games, Davis received 15 intentional walks. It was the safe way to pitch to her.

Davis batted .511 with five home runs and 11 extra-base hits to earn a spot on the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State first team for Division 2 and 3 players.

Davis is one of three local first-teamers on various teams and finished her Logan career as a three-time member of the All-MVC first team. A catcher, she also threw out 21 runners trying to steal bases and picked off three.

Blair-Taylor seniors Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson were also picked for the first team for players from Division 4 and 5 schools. Steien batted .537 with five home runs, 34 RBI and a 12-2 pitching record to go with an ERA of 1.26. Thompson was also 12-2 with a 1.32 ERA and batted .371 with 10 doubles and 31 RBI.

West Salem junior Sydney Laursen and Westby senior Jayda Berg were named to the second team for Divisions 2 and 3. Laursen batted .489 with 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 36 runs scored, and Berg was 18-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 173 strikeouts over 135⅔ innings while batting .292 with 11 RBI.

Tomah junior Olivia Wall earned honorable mention for Division 1, and West Salem freshman Josie Brudos, Prairie du Chien junior Scout Hall and Westby senior Kenzie Stellner did the same for Division 2-3. Onalaska Luther senior Jolene Jordahl earned honorable mention in Division 4-5.