His team had made nine 3-pointers and one more would win the shooting competition that was taking place early Wednesday afternoon at the Hackett Gymnasium.

An odd number of players had rotated to the spot Johnny Davis was running during the Davis Brothers youth camp, so he joined one of the two teams that were formed. Jordan Davis joined his brother at the camp for Thursday and Friday sessions.

He couldn’t have worn a bigger smile as he stepped to the front of his team’s line and called for the ball while needing just one basket from their spot in the left corner to win. As the Washington Wizard dropped the basketball through the hoop, his team – Davis included – celebrated.

The Central High School graduate and former Wisconsin Badger has always been a competitor, and that trickles down to events like this three-day camp in his hometown.

Davis didn’t trek to La Crosse to meet up with his brother and trainer James Fox to win anything, but instead to give local players an opportunity like the many he had during the early years on his path to the NBA.

“It’s very important that we do this,” Davis said following the second of six three-hour sessions available to local players entering third through 12th grade. “When I was a kid, I loved coming to things like this, and I love being able to come back and give to the community.”

Davis, 21, and the staff worked with more than 100 boys and girls in the gyms he used to practice and play games. These were some of the places he turned himself into a star before joining the Wisconsin Badgers for two seasons and becoming a first-round draft choice of the Wizards last summer.

A lot has happened since then – some expected and some not – as Davis tackled the necessary adjustments to playing professionally and simply becoming an adult. He moved to another part of the country, lived a separate life from his twin brother for the very first time and now shares a daughter, Star, with his girlfriend, Jessica Bruchs.

He is still navigating some of that, but in terms of basketball, Davis has understood from the start where his bread will be buttered and where he will make his money.

Defense, he said, has been the most natural transition for him when playing with the best players the world has to offer. Other aspects of the game have required more time to develop, and that can be frustrating with the constant reminder that he was chosen 10th overall in the draft.

There is little patience for that development – from outside the organization, that is – for the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard in a business that has increasingly demanded immediate results. No one wants quicker results than Davis, but his patience might end up being the basis for an extended career.

Acclimating to game flow and needing to become a consistent outside shooter have been two of the bigger challenges for Davis, but he is adapting.

“Defense was definitely more natural, but offense was different,” Davis said. “Wisconsin plays at probably the slowest pace in the NCAA, and the NBA is slow, too, but not that slow.

“There’s a lot more movement off the ball rather than posting up, setting screens, waiting for the opportunity to cut. It’s more free flowing and big rhythm.

“Defense is all about effort and intensity, and I can bring that every day.”

Injuries don’t help a burgeoning career, and Davis also dealt with those during a season that included 28 games with Washington and 18 with its G League affiliate – the Capital City Go-Go.

The assignment to play with the Go-Go was an interesting challenge for Davis, who helped Central win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a freshman and averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while being honored as the Lute Olson National Player of the Year as a sophomore at Wisconsin.

The G League game is much more geared toward individual success than team success. This is where players are on the court to be noticed rather than make the collective effort as good as it can be. That has never been his game, so a shift in philosophy was made.

“I think if you are a GM (general manager) and want a good player and winning player, they have to be on a winning team,” Davis said. “You have to do all the little stuff to help them win. The majority of the year, I feel like that’s what I was doing, and it was going unnoticed.

“When I came back after the All-Star break, I decided I was going to get my buckets and play my game, and that’s when I got bumped up (to the NBA roster).”

But Davis didn’t get a real chance to show Washington how far he has come until the end of the regular season. Through March 12, he had played in 14 games and never been on the court for more than eight minutes.

Davis enjoyed his first breakthrough with 11 points and five rebounds during 19 minutes in a win over Detroit. He then played at least 30 minutes in six of Washington’s final eight games and gave team personnel and some anxious fans a better look at why he was drafted 10th.

“I’ll never forget the doctor coming into the locker room and asking how I was feeling because there was a chance I might play against Detroit,” Davis said. “I had heard that before and never gotten in, so I thought it might just be another game where I just come in at the end, but I checked in when they told me to and just lit up.

“It was a chance to prove myself.”

Davis averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds during those final eight games. He also made 16 3-pointers, and that might be the biggest key to the equation considering the current state of the NBA.

Players need a perimeter game, and Davis has never had to use the 3-point line consistently to control the action. That will be a regular point of emphasis during his career.

And while defense and perimeter shooting will be the keys to staying on the court next season, a roster makeover might also have an impact. The Wizards traded All-Star Bradley Beal and parted ways with others to significantly drop the average age of its players.

Washington will try to improve on a 35-47 performance and try to get back to the postseason after two straight years of missing it.

“Everyone is so much younger and inexperienced, but at the same time, I also feel like it’s going to be fun,” Davis said. “We’ll have enough energy to fly all over the place and grow together.”