They started last week with a football camp hosted in Brookings, South Dakota, on Monday.

They moved on to Iowa City for another on Tuesday and Minneapolis for a third on Wednesday. Thursday meant a trip to Madison before hitting St. Paul on Friday and Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday.

Tim Willenbring outlined the trip, and Shane Willenbring — Tim’s son — concentrated on performing for the college football coaches who gathered at these camps by South Dakota University, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, St. Thomas and Northwestern.

“It’s been great to have my dad with me,” Willenbring said. “He made a whole schedule.

“We stayed one night with family friends in Sioux City, Iowa, we spent two nights at home, there was a night we stayed with family in the (Twin) Cities, and one night at our cabin down by the (Wisconsin) Dells. It’s been a fun journey.”

The payoff for Willenbring was realized as the camps unfolded, and it came in the form of scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive and defensive lineman is already focused on helping the Aquinas High School football team move ahead after winning two straight WIAA Division 5 state championships, but these camps were about him.

Willenbring arrived at each ready to go and has proof of quality performances with scholarship offers from five schools over a stretch of five days.

South Dakota State — winner of the FCS championship last season — was the first on June 13, and it was followed by Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Air Force and Wyoming. Wisconsin then entered the fray Wednesday by extending an offer as a preferred walk-on, and Army and Bucknell (Pa.) followed that with full offers.

Willenbring said he’d been in previous contact with all of those schools and many more, which is an indication that his options will likely expand soon. He is finishing a three-day camp Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota, for a three-day camp hosted by North Dakota State, last season’s FCS runner-up.

The camps are a chance to showcase his speed, strength and technique, and Willenbring is gaining most of his attention as an offensive player. He is open to playing on either side of the ball in the future, though.

“It’s mostly interior offensive line, so guard or center,” said Willenbring, a left tackle for the Blugolds since he was a freshman. “I’m good with anything.

“I’ve also been talking to NDSU — I have no offer yet — but they have been talking mostly d(efensive) line. I really like playing both sides of the ball.”

The technique was good to show off for potential coaches, but Willenbring spends most of his football time working on speed and strength. That’s something he can throw himself into while practicing with teammates within the Aquinas summer workout program.

“It’s open to everyone, but we have a lot of football players there to get stronger and faster,” said Willenbring, who is preparing for his senior season. “I’m kind of starting to be a leader this year, so I’ve taken some of the O-linemen and D-linemen out to do some drills at the fields, too.”

The camps signified a plunge back into football for Willenbring, who also plays basketball and tennis for the Blugolds.

He helped Aquinas qualify for the Division 2 team state tennis tournament the previous week and teamed up with Mitchell Fortney to compile a 19-6 doubles record. They also qualified for the individual state tournament and won their first-round match before losing in the second round.

Willenbring said college coaches envision him playing at 290 pounds, but he isn’t concerned about losing any of his speed or getting there in a healthy manner. He will prepare for the final steps necessary as a senior.

He’ll do that as part of an offensive line that will play a big role in any Aquinas success this fall. Willenbring, Brady Lehnherr and Brett Ziolkowski will be the most experienced pieces to that unit after starting when healthy last season.

“We have three (starters) returning, and I think we’ll have a real good line and some good running backs, too,” he said. “I think we’ll be a really strong running team.”