Local schedule: Saturday, Feb. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Mauston at West Salem, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—D.C. Everest vs. Onalaska/La Crosse at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Antigo at West Salem, 1 p.m.; Menomonie at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Worthington, 3 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Three Rivers—Conference meet at Stewartville, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Westby, Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore at Dodgeville Invitational, 10 a.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Viroqua co-op at Middleton co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Coulee—Conference meet at Melrose-Mindoro, 10 a.m. Scenic Bluffs/R&V—Conference meet at Ithaca. SWC/SWAL—Clash at Prairie du Chien.

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.), 5 p.m. MCAC—Western at Ridgewater CC (Minn.), 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 4 p.m. MCAC—Western at Ridgewater CC, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire Don Parker, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Minnesota State-Mankato Ted Nelson Classic, 11 a.m.

