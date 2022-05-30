Local sports roundup: Caledonia baseball ends season, Loggers start year

Caledonia’s baseball team saw its season come to a close on Monday evening, losing in the elimination bracket of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament.

The third-seeded Warriors (13-10) had to face the top-seed Chatfield after the Gophers were upset by four-seed P-E-M in the main bracket, and the one-seed prevailed 3-1.

Caledonia started well, scoring in the top of the first inning as sophomore Hunter Goetzinger hit a single to drive in senior Brady Augedahl, though that would be the only time the Warriors would score.

Chatfield took the lead in the bottom of the first innings, scoring a pair of runs and never trailing for the remainder of the game. In the bottom of the third, the Gophers added an insurance run.

Senior Thane Meiners pitched well for Caledonia, allowing just one earned run, but three total runs, in six innings with three hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

Junior Ayden Goetzinger was the only Caledonia batter to record a multi-hit game, going 2 for 4, though junior Kyle Bechtel also got on base twice by going 1 for 3 with a walk.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse Loggers 5, Eau Claire Express 2

The Loggers started the season with a road win, defeating the Express by four runs in the first game of the 2022 season.

Eau Claire got on the board first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning, though La Crosse scored a trio of runs in the top of the second to gain the lead and not look back.

Emilio Corona hit a solo home run with one out for the Loggers’ first run of the year, and Clayton Slack singled to score Trey Frahm and Zac Rice hit a sacrifice fly to score Ricky Reeth for a 3-1 lead.

A solo home run by Blaise Priester in the top of the third inning made it a 4-1 La Crosse lead, and a double by Rice scored Slack for a 5-1 score in the top of the fourth.

Eau Claire scored once more in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it was not enough to come back.

Starter Edward Berry earned the win on the mound for the Loggers, throwing 5 and ⅔ innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk, striking out five. The La Crosse bullpen held Eau Claire scoreless in 3 and ⅓ innings, with Trey Frahm picking up a save by pitching the ninth inning and striking out three batters.

