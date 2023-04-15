CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School baseball team shut out Pine Island at home Saturday with Tristan Augedahl striking out 14 batters in a 6-0 win.

The Warriors (4-1) got six innings from Augedahl, who allowed just three hits and three walks. Reid Klug finished with two strikeouts in the seventh.

At the plate, Garrett Konz went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs. Owen Denstad went 1 for 3 with two RBI and a stolen base while Kyle Bechtel had two stolen bases.

St. Charles is next up for the Warriors as they host the Saints on Tuesday.

Aquinas 6, Stevens Point Pacelli 3

Aquinas 10, Stevens Point Pacelli 3 (5)

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Blugolds (5-0) pulled off a sweep of the Cardinals.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI as Aquinas managed just six hits in the first game. Kole Keppel, Tanner Peterson and Will Deets also drove in a run each for the Blugolds, who received two stolen bases apiece from Keppel and Ben Corsi.

Freshman Aedan David pitched six innings and allowed seven hits while striking out seven and walking one. Just one of the three runs he allowed was earned.

Peters went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBI in the second game.

Calvin Hargrove, Cullen Sackman and Peterson also had two hits in the second game, and Peterson doubled and drove in three runs.

Freshman Walon Hargrove pitched all four innings of the second game with three strikeouts, four walks and five hits allowed. Aquinas scored seven runs in the first two innings to take control, and Calvin Hargrove had two stolen bases.

G-E-T 9, Prairie du Chien 7

G-E-T 5, Prairie du Chien 2

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Red Hawks won the first game thanks to a four-run sixth inning. Chris Wagner drove in the go-ahead run with a single on an 0-2 pitch.

G-E-T overcame seven errors and had just five hits, but Collin Handke hit a fourth-inning home run, and scored three times, while Myles Marley doubled.

Bryce Lenzendorf had two hits for the Blackhawks.

The Red Hawks scored four runs in the first three innings of the second game and received two hits from Owen Eddy and two RBI from Jack Beedle. Beedle homered in the third inning.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther quadrangular

C-FC 9, Onalaska Luther 5

ONALASKA — The Pirates rallied from down two entering the sixth inning to win against the Knights (3-3).

C-FC had three runs in both of the final two innings. Mackenzie Wenger had three RBI and Cadence Wenger two RBI.

Knights senior Hannah Matzke went 2 for 2 with three RBI. Senior Mackenzie Van Loon had the only extra base hit for Luther with an RBI double.

Caledonia 3, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Warriors scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to beat the Knights.

Angie Augedahl had two of Caledonia’s seven hits, and shortstop Paige Klug scored twice. Kelly Hansen, Mackenzie Morey and Annah Anderson each drove in a run for the Warriors.

Caledonia 15, Aquinas 1 (5)

ONALASKA — The Warriors scored seven runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to pull away from the Blugolds.

Angie Augedahl and Alex Lange each drove in two runs for Caledonia, which drew 20 walks from five pitchers.

Augedahl pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and five walks.

Aquinas 15, C-FC 9

ONALASKA — The Blugolds beat the Pirates to earn a split in their two games.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mill Haven Foods Invitational

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Cashton’s boys (75 points) and girls (79⅓) both placed third in a field of 14 teams.

Brookwood’s Marshall Doll, Cashton’s 800-meter relay team and Cashton’s Riley Verken and Jack Schlesner were all local event champions.

Doll won the 400 (53.66 seconds), Verken the shot put (47-3¼), Schlesner the high jump (6-foot-2) and Cashton’s team of Jake Wall, Michael Sueppel, Verken and Emanuel Harter were clocked at 1:37.57.

Cashton’s Zack Mlsna was second in the discus (114-10 and third in the shot put (42-7), and Brookwood’s Dylan Powell was second in the 3,200 (11:35.65) and third in the 1,600 (4:36.83).

Bangor had a pair of runner-up finishes in boys relay events. The Cardinals were timed at 3:52.18 in the 1,600 and 9:20.58 in the 3,200.

Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt placed second in the 100 (12.96) and third in the 400 (1:04.15) and Cashton’s Gabby Hyatt was second in the 300 hurdles (53.23). Brookwood’s Cora Brandau was second in the shot put (31-1) and discus (90-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

Madison Edgewood 5, West Salem 0

MADISON — The Panthers were peppered by shots with Addie Jehn finishing with 21 saves.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-River Falls 18, UW-La Crosse 13

Scoring the first seven goals was what the Falcons needed to hand the Eagles (8-4) their first home loss of the season.

Sophomore Megan Feeney had four goals, including UWL’s first to end UW-River Falls’ run. Junior Lauren Schwartz also scored four goals.

Freshman Ava Schiltz and junior Grace Willmott each scored two goals while freshman Olivia Wight scored in the second quarter.