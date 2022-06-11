Local sports roundup: Caledonia's Pieper is second in MSHSL high jump; Holmen wins two Legion baseball games

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Caledonia/Spring Grove senior Chris Pieper led local competitors with a second-place finish in the high jump at the MSHSL state track and field meet on Friday.

Pieper cleared 6 feet, 4 inches and was only beaten by Minneapolis North's Jory Peters (6-5) in the Class A finals. He clinched a spot in the top two when he made a successful attempt at 6-4 on his third attempt.

Peters made 6-5 on his first jump, and Peters missed all three of his attempts.

La Crescent-Hokah came home with a couple of medal-winning performances, which were highlighted by a fifth-place finish by its boys 400-meter relay team.

Joey Schreier, Tony Haack, Parker Howland-Davis and Mason Einerwold qualified for the finals with the seventh-fastest prelim of 44.6, then beat that run with a 43.93 in the final.

Minneapolis North also won that event with a time of 42.57, which set a Class A meet record.

Emily Ludwig added a sixth-place run in the girls 100 hurdles. Ludwig ran a 16.12 in the prelim and a 16.03 in the final. Concordia Academy-Roseville's Shaina Zinter won the final with a 14.53 that was good for a Class A meet record.

La Crescent-Hokah's Cody Kowalski also qualified in the 800, and he finished 14th in the 800 prelim with a time of 2:01.92.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Holmen 11, Chippewa Falls 0 (5)

Holmen 12, Chippewa Falls 2 (5)

HOLMEN — Ryland Wall hit a home run and drove in four runs in the first game, and went 2 for 3 with two RBI in the second for Holmen.

Jack Walter drove in two runs in the first game and went 2 for 4 with a double in the second, while Hayden Goodell was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and four RBI in the second game.

Calvin Gilbertson added two RBI in the first game, and Tucker Gegenfurtner doubled and drove in four in the second game.

Troy Knutson struck out seven over all five innings during the first game, and Kyler Wall struck out three in a complete second game.

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Viroqua 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Viroqua 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Shortstop Griffin Olson was a combined 4 for 8 with four singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which gave up a six-run fourth inning in the first game and all three of the runs in the second game in the second and third innings.

Nathan Mathison and Casey Kowalczyk each had a hit in each game for Viroqua, which had a combined13 hits in the doubleheader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0